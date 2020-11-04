10 gorgeous small bedroom designs for Indian homes

Space comes at a premium in India’s urban areas. As a result, most apartments or condominiums have tiny box-like bedrooms, especially if they are kids’ rooms or guest rooms. In fact, even master bedrooms are often much smaller than you would expect them to be.
Interior design comes to the rescue by presenting numerous options for maximizing the potential of the available space or for using innovative ideas that help to make the room appear larger than it actually is. Take a look at these lovely small bedrooms to find solutions that can be used in your home.
Quite often, a double or queen-size bed makes a small room look cramped. Instead, opt for a single bed with a pull-out bed for accommodating additional guests. This leaves ample room for walking around.
When you don’t have any other option than to place the head board against the window in the room, get floating bedside tables and bookshelves to free up the already crowded floor space.
What do you do when your bedroom has just enough space for a bed and two side tables? Try to create the illusion of space. This monochrome bedroom, designed by Shadab Anwari & Associates, has black silhouettes of towers painted on the wall behind the headboard that trick the eyes into believing that the room is larger than it is.
In this small bedroom, where the built-in study area occupies an entire wall, make the room look less crowded by pushing the bed to the corner. Adding an interesting design feature, like the panel that travels up the corner wall and connects to the false ceiling, adds style to the room
One of the most commonly used tricks for making a bedroom, guest room design or any room appear larger is to introduce reflective surfaces that give a sense of expanded space. In this small bedroom, the mirror wall art behind the headboard as well as the shiny laminate on the wardrobes achieve that.
Add contrast colours to the walls to create a sense of depth, like in this bedroom that effectively combines black and white. Rather than straight lines, use layers with shelves at different levels or even collage photographs or artworks on the wall to trick the eyes into seeing height and depth.
Low beds help in making the room look bigger by increasing the distance to the ceiling. In this bedroom, the use of foldable cushion mattresses not only gives it a rustic feel, but the folded mattress also doubles up as a convenient side table when the extra bed isn’t in use.
‘Less is more’ when it comes to creating the illusion of space. Notice how the no-frills approach in this small bedroom gives it a spacious feel with the only furniture in the room being a bed, a side table and a tall cabinet in the corner. Roll up blinds instead of pleated curtains complete the look.
If you are looking for amazing small bedroom designs, India has many expert interior architects to guide you. Light colours make a room look bigger, while dark tones close in and make the space smaller. White walls, headboard, side tables and linen give this small bedroom a sophisticated feel. Add pastel cushions and a throw to provide relief from the monotone.
If you are in a fix and can’t find a coordinated bed set that perfectly fits into the available space, get customized furniture built, like the flush mounted headboard with attached shelves and cupboards like in this home.
What design tips have you used for your small bedroom? See this ideabook for small bathroom design ideas.
This colourful yet elegant small bedroom interior design displays optimal utilization of every nook and cranny. Here, the beautiful pastel colours in the headboard offer a unique look to the monochromatic setting while the green satin furnishings lend a luxe feel. The wall has an attractive shelf system which, on the one hand, acts as a smart storage solution and on the other, adds to the attractive décor.
Here is another smart way to make the most of the space in a small room design. In this kid's bedroom, a football theme has been maintained, with vibrant wallpaper adding a splash of colour in the room. Also, the use of a sofa cum bed provides ample floor space for the installation of a study unit. Besides the unique colour combination of grey and green, the hexagon ceiling lights steal the show.
You can also look for various small bathroom design ideas to meet the requirements of your compact or tiny home.