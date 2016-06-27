7 Essential Features for a Modern Villa

The garage and parking is just as much an integral part of your home. Apart from being secure and safe, it should also be clutter free. Watch out for oil spills, and paint that shutter door. Being the exterior of your villa, it needs renovation rarely, but creates an elite impression. A garage must be well illuminated, with mirrors that can reflect blind corners and turns. Add a sturdy shelf to store spares and tools. Done right, and with the right furniture and decor, a garage can be a very titillating man-cave.

That’s seven ways to give a villa home a little more flair & élan. These simple and essential principles of aesthetics can be applied according to your lifestyle and villa design. You decide what works best and don’t be reluctant to mix and match, or experiment. After all, it’s your villa, every glorious square-inch of it does matter.