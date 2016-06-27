7 Essential Features for a Modern Villa

A villa home offers a splendid lifestyle. Abundant space with a fusion of design elements, a villa truly has the elegance that anyone would desire from an ultra-luxurious home. Of course owning a villa, and living an exquisite lifestyle is more than about being able to afford one. It takes a refined taste, and an eye for aesthetics to create an ambience that’s sublime and sauvé. Let’s take a look at 7 essential ideas to add oomph and éclat to any villa home.
There’s nothing like defused sunlight to add day-time glamour to a home. If you are designing a villa yourself, make full use of natural light. Incorporate sunlight to brighten a staircase, or flood a corridor with a natural glow. Set up a dining table where it is illuminated by sun rays, or create a comfortable relaxation zone in your veranda making use of the sun’s goodness.
Lighting adds perspective and creates a mood that surrounds a home. Create an aura of sophistication that halos around your villa with elegant outdoor lighting. By using spots and shades you can illuminate tastefully, without lighting it up like a Christmas tree. Porch lighting works great for illuminating the outdoors. As a sustainable option you can power lights using solar energy. Halogen bulbs work best for lamps, while you can illuminate small details, like a mailbox or doorbell, using LEDs. Checkout some lighting tips for every room in the house here.
It’s amazing the kind of effect meticulously crafted spaces can have on a person’s well being. Theme spaces in your villa to reflect an ambience or mood. A subtle and minimal dining area can inspire dinner time conversation; or a cosy reading nook can really reveal new meaning in the words of Neruda. Don’t go overboard, but yet, don’t be afraid to experiment. It could stir a new emotionS in your home.
When it comes to aesthetics, the Japanese realised this long agor Minimal designs and open spaces allow the harmonious flow of energy. Clutter is a big no-no, whatever it may be created from. Think of space just as you would any other design or decorative piece, go by what your mind and heart tells you. Spreading-out furniture or just leaving a portion of your home blank can have a cleansing effect and highlight the decor. Checkout some Japanese flavours for the home here.
Despite what most apartment owners may think, there’s more to a home than just a living room, dining area and bedroom. A villa gives you more space to experiment and create zones that are specific to your choice of hobbies or activities. Create an art corner, a personal office, study perch or reading nook. The possibilities are endless when you have the space and resources. Such tasty little areas in your home can really elevate your lifestyle.
The façade or entry of your home should be an inviting space. It should beckon your guests to enter, and prepare them for the splendid interiors that await them indoors. Use adequate lighting for the façade and porch. Hang potted plants or have a rug that spells a warm message.
The garage and parking is just as much an integral part of your home. Apart from being secure and safe, it should also be clutter free. Watch out for oil spills, and paint that shutter door. Being the exterior of your villa, it needs renovation rarely, but creates an elite impression. A garage must be well illuminated, with mirrors that can reflect blind corners and turns. Add a sturdy shelf to store spares and tools. Done right, and with the right furniture and decor, a garage can be a very titillating man-cave.
That’s seven ways to give a villa home a little more flair & élan. These simple and essential principles of aesthetics can be applied according to your lifestyle and villa design. You decide what works best and don’t be reluctant to mix and match, or experiment. After all, it’s your villa, every glorious square-inch of it does matter.