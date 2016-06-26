A small home filled with positive energy and sunshine!

Every house owner declares that their home is the best on the street in terms of design, style and appearance, but none can boast that they have a home like the one we shall take a tour of today which is filled with warmth, natural light and happiness. The owners of the house we showcase today engaged the expertise of Brazilian designers Rita Albuquerque Architects & Interiors to build a residence of their dreams. The dazzling white house is an example of modern architecture that uses latest technology to deliver a home of unparalleled elegance and beauty. This enchanting house of glass and geometric patterns has been built on two levels to meet the growing needs of the large family.
The eye-catching facade of this house makes even the most jaded connoisseur of buildings stop and take a second look. The exteriors are painted in pale pink that looks dazzling white under the midday sun and glows light pink under the exterior lights in the evening. Built on two levels, the lower section has an open garage with an open balcony on the upper side and is encircled by a well-kept lawn. Symmetry has been maintained on the outside by making both the driveway and walkway from the street with white limestone slabs that appear like pathways to heavenly abode against the emerald green lawn.
The soft rose pink colour palette that envelopes the modern living room creates an atmosphere of peace and relaxation that is hard to deny. Colorful cushions bring a subtle contrast to the L-shaped sofa but they are in sync with overall color palette of the house that has deep brown and yellow as the contrast tone against soft rose pink background. The addition of a contemporary lounger designed out of cane makes a beautiful addition to the seating area. Deep rose pile carpet laid out just within the furniture area leaves space in the corners of the room to make the area look large and spacious.
After admiring the color combination and layout of the living room, let us move to the dreamy dining area that has a similar pale rose palette. Dressed like a queen’s parlour with table and chairs in soft and warm shades of pink, the room exudes charm and warmth. Divided from the living room by a wide staircase leading upstairs with a glass railing, the dining area is warmly lit with twin chandeliers during the night and bright natural light in the day. The elegant room is decorated with classic accessory pieces comprising of two vases filled with bright roses that stand elegantly beside antique silver urns on the window dresser.
The kitchen has an industrial tone with a steel and grey color theme. While the wall, roof and cabinet have white a background for making it look spacious, the granite counter and back splash give the kitchen an earthy appeal that is easy to clean and maintain. Modern gadgets and ample cooking space make this industrial style kitchen a joyful place to work and whisk up dishes like a master chef.
We conclude our tour by taking more than a few minutes to appreciate the beautiful master bedroom of this home which is both expansive and soothing. Following the same soft pink colour palette as the rest of the house, the bed and arm chair furnishings too have been brushed with the same tone. An eclectic twist has been given to the head rest area with the entire section from floor to roof designed like a chocolate bar in brown color. Artistic wall accents form a perfect background to charcoal handmade likenesses of the room's occupants. Other decor of this elegant bedroom include a comfortable armchair and glass table for work or relaxation before sleep.
