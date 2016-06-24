5 Wonderful beds for small kids that really stand out!

Childhood is everyone's wonderland. It is the time of hope, joy and imagination. So why stifle your child's creativity by restricting them to a boring room with a boring bed? A simple way to transform your kid's bedroom into a place of wonder, is to add a unique bed to it. Here are 5 wonderful beds for small kids that are sure to turn his or her room into land of adventure and fun!
If your little princess loves all the delicate things of the world, a butterfly bed like the one here is perfect for her! Not only is the bed shaped like a butterfly, it has a feminine pink and purple colour scheme and a lovely sheer drape hanging over it, that gives it a perfect princessy vibe.
If you live in an apartment, but your kid is an outdoor's person, and always wanted a treehouse, why not gift him or her a unique treehouse bed like the one here designed by CUCKOOLAND. If you have two kids, a treehouse bunk-bed like this one will be perfect for them to have plenty of quests indoors! Whereas for a single kid, a treehouse bunk-bed can be the fun thing to share with their friends.
Another great option for an adventure loving kid, is the tent bed. A tent bed like the one here with a flap, not only provides a single kid with a funky bed, but can also be great place for him or her to play make believe safari's, and other games! If your kid is imaginative, you could also get him or her a bed with a blackboard, so they can draw and learn and have fun!
If your little one is brimming with potential and likes to aim high, get your little highflier a plane shaped bed, so that he or she can keep flying high in their dreams too! A plane shaped bed like the one here, will give your kid the added advantage of a separate sleeping area inside, and a open lounging area outside.
Finally, since kids today don't go outdoors that much, opting for a bed that let's your kid play as if they are outdoors is a great choice. And this smooth bed with a slide provides exactly that. This bunk bed is perfect for two kids to sleep and play and create their own wonderland! If you are looking for some unusual beds for not just kids, but also yourself, these 6 modern beds will give you plenty of inspiration!