5 Amazing flooring ideas for an Indian terrace!

Those who have an open terrace know what a prized possession it is! An open terrace is the perfect place to relax after a long day at work, throw a party, or just enjoy a homely family lunch on a Sunday. However, an open terrace in India has to bear the sun, rain, smog and pollution. And often people end up choosing the wrong material for flooring on a terrace that doesn't last in all kinds of weather. If you want to make your terrace look interesting, but still want a durable option for flooring, here are 5 amazing ideas!