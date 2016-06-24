7 Stunning storage tips that will change your bathroom!

They may be of a simple design, but let’s not underestimate the utility of a towel rack. Add as many as you can to your bathroom, they really do come in handy. A rack should be easy to reach and large enough to hold more than one item of clothing or towel at a time. For other items, simple pouches can be attached to a rack to store small bathroom accessories. Bathroom pouches look best in ethnic prints and cool seaside colours.

With these simple tips you’ll spend less time at the spa and more time at home pampering yourself. It’s that easy to make your bathroom spacious, and the most relaxing space in your home.