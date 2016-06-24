7 Stunning storage tips that will change your bathroom!

Don’t let a small bathroom dampen your inspiration for having a comfortable one. Even a small bathroom can be luxurious and spacious, provided you follow some simple and basic space saving storage tips. Let’s take a look at some ways to make a small bathroom a big and beautiful success.
The general rule for any small room is rather simple. Take furniture off the floor for more space. By adding wall shelves, you create more storage space in your bathroom, and also have a very attractive unit to present your toiletries and exotic body products. Checkout more bathroom shelving ideas here.
A quail is a small shelf that’s ideal for holding toiletries and rolled up towels. For the bathroom use, they look best when made of wood or bamboo. For more utility a Quail that has three or even four levels free-up more space in your bathroom.
These are the real space savers in the bathroom. If not for them, you’d have your toothbrush and hand soaps all over the place. Check out a cute design for your bathroom platform organizer. Depending on your décor you could choose a chrome finish, or wooden for a more rustic and Asian inspired look.
The space under the sink shouldn’t be left empty. If you can build a modular unit you can add a few extra (and much needed!) drawers to your bathroom. The design should allow the sink and plumbing to pass through the unit. The space is ideal for storing everything, from toiletries to bath linens and robes. Checkout more colourful bathroom storage tip ideas here.
In the case of bathroom floor shelves, the taller the better. Choose a slim but fashionable design with a minimal structure. They have a classy look and add a lot more utility to your bathroom. Floor shelves are ideal for storing all your bathroom essentials, like jars of beauty products, bath salts, rose petals, potpourri and bubble-bath soap. The wooden designs by Bonsoni, located in London has a variety of options to choose from.
When designing a small bathroom, functionality is important and so is beauty. A small wall box can add character to your bathroom, provided it is a unique and colourful design. Ideal for exhibiting small trinkets and bathroom memorabilia, they’re fun, look great and make your bathroom unique.
They may be of a simple design, but let’s not underestimate the utility of a towel rack. Add as many as you can to your bathroom, they really do come in handy. A rack should be easy to reach and large enough to hold more than one item of clothing or towel at a time. For other items, simple pouches can be attached to a rack to store small bathroom accessories. Bathroom pouches look best in ethnic prints and cool seaside colours.
With these simple tips you’ll spend less time at the spa and more time at home pampering yourself. It’s that easy to make your bathroom spacious, and the most relaxing space in your home.