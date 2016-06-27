10 Spectacular Indian Staircases That Will Get You High

It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted, but the gorgeous wooden staircase in this eclectic bungalow is not only a thrill to climb as it has no support rails, but is also aesthetically appealing with symmetric planks perfectly balanced on a central wooden beam that turns at angles all the way to the top.

Have you seen any other staircases that are as stunning as these? Browse through this ideabook to see some more design concepts for stairs.