Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Spectacular Indian Staircases That Will Get You High

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Residence M-35, ArchiDes ArchiDes Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

There was a time when a staircase was just an essential architectural feature used to connect different levels in a home. Nowadays, they are anything but that! Designers create staircases that are so artistic that they become the highlight of a home. Feel your spirits rise as you browse through 10 of the most amazing staircase designs that we have come across in Indian homes.

High Note

Guitar Staircase Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Musical instrument,String instrument,String instrument,Plucked string instruments,String instrument accessory,Guitar accessory,Guitar,Wood,Musical instrument accessory,Folk instrument
Preetham Interior Designer

Guitar Staircase

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

In a modern home, this guitar staircase adds a fun feature. The mirror image on the wall with a railing representing guitar strings completes the look and makes it the highlight of the home.

Float Up to the Treetops

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plant,Building,Window,Fixture,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Door,Real estate,Facade
Muraliarchitects

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

What makes the staircase in this Chennai home special is the way it wraps around the green indoor garden just below. Besides the gorgeous warmth of each wooden step, it gives you the feeling of brushing the tree tops as you reach the middle. By the time you reach the top, you will be on cloud nine!

Stairway to Heaven

Brick House, Wada, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
iSTUDIO Architecture

Brick House, Wada

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

In this exceptional brick house, the rooms flow into each other and lead to a central courtyard from where stunning stone steps climb to an open-to-sky terrace and a covered bedroom on the first floor. The stone provides relief from the red brick walls, while the view of the pool just below is heavenly!

Suspended Bliss

Residence M-35, ArchiDes ArchiDes Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ArchiDes

Residence M-35

ArchiDes
ArchiDes
ArchiDes

You might feel like you are walking over a suspension bridge as you climb up this minimalist staircase. With the subtle shimmer from the small lights along the steps and the recessed lighting overhead that’s reminiscent of a starlit sky, the experience is blissful!

Sheer Magic

Stair Case KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Glass White
KREATIVE HOUSE

Stair Case

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

In this gorgeous South Indian home, which blends modern design with a few traditional elements, transparent railings beautifully reflect the ceiling lights. The effect is mesmerising – almost like a shimmering sequined gown!

Sweeping Wonder

Common Area Premdas Krishna Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs Common Area
Premdas Krishna

Common Area

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The lovely white balustrade that curves up to the upper floor of this lavish Arabian style mansion will leave you in awe. Carrying through the colour scheme of the flooring in the living area, brown marble in the centre of each step, bordered by white marble on either side, gives the impression of a rich carpeted stairway.


Classy Curves

Bangalore Villas, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs,Hall,Interior design,Fixture,Wood,Floor,Flooring,Real estate,Ceiling,Glass
Spaces and Design

Bangalore Villas

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

The flowing curves of the beautiful staircase in this architect designed Bangalore villa blends perfectly with the classy cream and dark wenge colour scheme running through the rest of the home. The view of the curved structure from almost anywhere in the area makes this staircase the belle of the ballroom.

Midas Touch

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Walk into this home at night and chances are you will be hypnotized by the golden glow of the modern staircase. The striking contrast of the yellow-gold light shining from under each step against the dark wood stairs is stunning, to say the least! Additionally, it perfectly matches the luxury theme throughout the home.

Spiral Charm

Rajeev Sapre Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nuvo Designs

Rajeev Sapre Residence

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

Whether it’s a modern wooden version like this one or a classic wrought iron stairway in a traditional home, a spiral or winding staircase adds character and charm to the entire area.

​Balance Beam

Bungalow in Bhuj, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Kkarma (India)

Bungalow in Bhuj

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted, but the gorgeous wooden staircase in this eclectic bungalow is not only a thrill to climb as it has no support rails, but is also aesthetically appealing with symmetric planks perfectly balanced on a central wooden beam that turns at angles all the way to the top.

Have you seen any other staircases that are as stunning as these? Browse through this ideabook to see some more design concepts for stairs.

A family home with a cheerful personality!
Which is your favourite staircase among our top 10? Let us know why you like it.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks