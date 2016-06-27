10 Spectacular Indian Staircases That Will Get You High

There was a time when a staircase was just an essential architectural feature used to connect different levels in a home. Nowadays, they are anything but that! Designers create staircases that are so artistic that they become the highlight of a home. Feel your spirits rise as you browse through 10 of the most amazing staircase designs that we have come across in Indian homes.
In a modern home, this guitar staircase adds a fun feature. The mirror image on the wall with a railing representing guitar strings completes the look and makes it the highlight of the home.
What makes the staircase in this Chennai home special is the way it wraps around the green indoor garden just below. Besides the gorgeous warmth of each wooden step, it gives you the feeling of brushing the tree tops as you reach the middle. By the time you reach the top, you will be on cloud nine!
In this exceptional brick house, the rooms flow into each other and lead to a central courtyard from where stunning stone steps climb to an open-to-sky terrace and a covered bedroom on the first floor. The stone provides relief from the red brick walls, while the view of the pool just below is heavenly!
You might feel like you are walking over a suspension bridge as you climb up this minimalist staircase. With the subtle shimmer from the small lights along the steps and the recessed lighting overhead that’s reminiscent of a starlit sky, the experience is blissful!
In this gorgeous South Indian home, which blends modern design with a few traditional elements, transparent railings beautifully reflect the ceiling lights. The effect is mesmerising – almost like a shimmering sequined gown!
The lovely white balustrade that curves up to the upper floor of this lavish Arabian style mansion will leave you in awe. Carrying through the colour scheme of the flooring in the living area, brown marble in the centre of each step, bordered by white marble on either side, gives the impression of a rich carpeted stairway.
The flowing curves of the beautiful staircase in this architect designed Bangalore villa blends perfectly with the classy cream and dark wenge colour scheme running through the rest of the home. The view of the curved structure from almost anywhere in the area makes this staircase the belle of the ballroom.
Walk into this home at night and chances are you will be hypnotized by the golden glow of the modern staircase. The striking contrast of the yellow-gold light shining from under each step against the dark wood stairs is stunning, to say the least! Additionally, it perfectly matches the luxury theme throughout the home.
Whether it’s a modern wooden version like this one or a classic wrought iron stairway in a traditional home, a spiral or winding staircase adds character and charm to the entire area.
It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted, but the gorgeous wooden staircase in this eclectic bungalow is not only a thrill to climb as it has no support rails, but is also aesthetically appealing with symmetric planks perfectly balanced on a central wooden beam that turns at angles all the way to the top.
