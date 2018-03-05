Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 Essential Interior Design Features for Indian Homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
SANABEL KONAKLARI, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Whether you are looking at setting up a new home or renovating an old one, viewing other homes in India can leave you confused! Should you opt for a traditional home with beautiful artefacts or minimalist interiors with few accessories?

Indeed, the varied design choices can leave you so flabbergasted that you forget the essentials! When it comes down to decision time, remember to choose convenience over beauty. After all, there’s no going back once it’s all complete, and you have to live with the interiors for a long time to come!

First things first

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern living room
Space Interface

Singh Residence

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

What’s life without a flat screen TV?! No Indian home is complete without one, but make sure you plan ahead about where to keep it. Make it the highlight of your living room like in this home, or mount it on the wall in your family room. Of course, the list of essentials differs from one person to another as individual needs vary. For more inspiration, view this ideabook for a checklist with the essentials for Indian homes.

Make A Great First Impression

entrance area ZERO9 Country style living room Amber/Gold Property,Plant,Building,Lighting,Wood,Interior design,Yellow,Floor,Flooring,Living room
ZERO9

entrance area

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Yes!! We Indians are always worried about first impressions! Keep this in mind while speaking to your architect or designer. Whether it’s an artistic foyer, a passageway leading to your living room, or an attractive main door, make sure that it’s stunning while also blending with the theme throughout the rest of the home.

Plan for a Pooja Room

pooja room Ansari Architects Modern dining room Plant,Property,Houseplant,Building,Flowerpot,Interior design,Architecture,Decoration,Floor,Flower
Ansari Architects

pooja room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

If you want a designated space for Pooja, be sure to plan for it. You don’t want to remember about it only after you move in, and then have to make do with a corner of your dining area or a balcony for it. A Pooja room in a nook, like in this home, with a door that hides it away when it’s not in use, will work well even in a small apartment.

A Touch of Nature

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Whether it’s building a vertical garden in a small balcony or incorporating indoor plants in an enclosed courtyard garden, greenery adds a relaxing feel to a home. If your urban unit doesn’t offer the space for it, at least try to get a few potted plants for the foyer or living room balcony.

There No Such Thing as Too Much Storage

master bedroom dressing room homify Modern dressing room
homify

master bedroom dressing room

homify
homify
homify

Consider how much storage you need for holding your belongings, whether it’s clothes, books, crockery or utensils, and then double the requirement if you want to live clutter-free. Otherwise, you will run out of storage space before you know it.

Add Colour to Your Floors

Living Room ZERO9 Country style living room Furniture,Property,Couch,Building,Table,Picture frame,Houseplant,Plant,Wood,Interior design
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Handwoven carpets, rugs and dhurries can add warmth to your home. Even if you use coloured flooring tiles, a carpet lifts the style quotient up by a notch. Get one that fits your design theme. In India, we have an ample choice of affordable carpets, so make the most of it!


Let There Be Light

homify Minimalist dining room Marble Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing beats natural light if you are fortunate enough to live in a spacious villa or an airy apartment. If you don’t, make sure you plan for sufficient light in dark areas. It also adds sophistication to the area like in this professionally designed dining room.

Clutter Free Kitchens

DR. BHAVESHBHAI CHUAHAN RESIDENCE, INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES Modern kitchen
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES

DR. BHAVESHBHAI CHUAHAN RESIDENCE

INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES

Most Indian homes are food driven, which means that the average kitchen has a range of utensils as well as equipment such as mixers, grinders, juicers and coffee makers. While planning your kitchen, talk to your designer and make sure you have a clever layout that provides storage space for all your gadgets and utensils, so that the counters are clutter-free and easy to clean.

A marvelously furnished and bright home in Delhi
What among your list of essentials have we not included? Answer in the comments below to let us know.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks