8 Essential Interior Design Features for Indian Homes

Whether you are looking at setting up a new home or renovating an old one, viewing other homes in India can leave you confused! Should you opt for a traditional home with beautiful artefacts or minimalist interiors with few accessories?

Indeed, the varied design choices can leave you so flabbergasted that you forget the essentials! When it comes down to decision time, remember to choose convenience over beauty. After all, there’s no going back once it’s all complete, and you have to live with the interiors for a long time to come!