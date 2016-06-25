A Dream home in Chandrapur for the modern Indian family!

M B M Architects has been delivering top-flight, client-sensitive architectural design services to private and professional clients for over twenty years, with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Maharashtra's Nagpur. Located in Chandrapur, a small city in the same Indian state with the fond nickname of Black Gold City, this handsome private residence is a bespoke creation for prominent Chandrapur pediatrician Dr. Rafique Manawi, whose gregarious personality is already evident in the house's quirky facade. The best is yet to come, however, so let us take you on a tour of The Manawi Residence.