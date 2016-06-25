A Dream home in Chandrapur for the modern Indian family!

M B M Architects has been delivering top-flight, client-sensitive architectural design services to private and professional clients for over twenty years, with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Maharashtra's Nagpur. Located in Chandrapur, a small city in the same Indian state with the fond nickname of Black Gold City, this handsome private residence is a bespoke creation for prominent Chandrapur pediatrician Dr. Rafique Manawi, whose gregarious personality is already evident in the house's quirky facade. The best is yet to come, however, so let us take you on a tour of The Manawi Residence.
From the street, it's clear that the owner of this Chandrapur home has a playful personality. A simple wooden arch at the street entrance, reminiscent of a Japanese torii gate, adds a degree of solemnity to one's approach – this is indeed someone's private compound, an oasis amid the hustle and bustle of the Black Gold City. Yet a decorative spray of simplified floral forms on a street-facing vertical lends a lightheartedness to the facade.
The front door of the Manawi Residence is set side-saddle to the building, its double doors opening out onto a tiled approach with subtle lighting amplifying the effect of the intricate mosaic beneath one's feet. Arriving here, Dr. Manawi has remarked, one certainly feels like royalty.
What we encounter as we continue around from the entranceway to the rear of the Manawi Residence is simply stunning. Set into a courtyard that acts as a focus for a number of the home's many rooms is a tranquil swimming pool offering some much needed relief from the hot and dry climate of eastern Maharashtra.
The Manawi Residence's playful exterior belies the little touch of real grandeur embodied in the house's foyer. Immediately to the left of the double front doors, a water feature draws inside some of the tranquility – and humidifying practicality – of the garden pool. An atrium allowing forming a mezzanine from a section of the upper floor only adds to the home's sense of scale and space.
Dr. Rafique Manawi's favourite prescription is plenty of rest and water. We've seen plenty of the latter in the house already, and the first is amply served by this inviting master bedroom. An enclosed, egg-shaped chair inspired by Eero Aarnio's 1960s Ball Chair is a nice touch that once again expresses the owner's quirky sense of aesthetics.
Communal space is an important feature of this sprawling – but surprisingly compact – family home. Naturally, family is first and foremost to owner Dr. Rafique Manawi, a practicing pediatrician, and it's a supreme credit to the sensitivity of M B M Architects that sociable spaces like this dining room are scattered throughout the house. At the welcome end of the day, this home is ideal for demanding professionals working in a demanding environment.