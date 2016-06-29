An old and dull home gets a modern makeover

The formerly charming bathroom had taken a turn for the outdated when the designers decided to do a rescue operation to gives it roomy quarters a modern feel.

In Conclusion

The makeover of this home has left us spell bound with the cottage look kept intact in these Pre-War quarters and a slight retro edge adding to the overall charm. Modernity has been brought in with small doses, as well.

You may want to take a look at Simple retro ideas that you will love in your home