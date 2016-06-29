An old and dull home gets a modern makeover

Old homes have that special something about them that we all like to hold on to. But there are very few designers who can take a pretty old home and give it a modern makeover where the translation is seamless and the original tune is not lost to modern beats. RF-Architekten have done exactly that for this quaint old Pre-War structure and home. Come and have a look to watch the magic unfold!
While the chipped paint and crumbling walls were crying out for design intervention, the designers saw the possibility of imbibing a rich layering of elements to create a soothing vibe in this kitchen.
The same winter based shades of grey, beige and white have been used in the makeover as well. This keeps the original flavour alive with a few tweaks like the pale floor that replaced the earlier outdated patterned tile. The retro inspired furniture in the centre also has the company of white frames in the glass doors and the cabinets. The use of glass for the cabinets on top gives it all an airy look and accentuates the space available here.
The façade has a simple old world feel that somehow elevates it to a lofty status and a sense of respect that most old structures seem to demand. It shows off the high design values present in the construction of the home as the charming features come alive in its yellowing, graceful exterior.
The old WC Unit needed a replacement while the tiles could do well with an update.
Swapping the old WC unit for a new one that sweeps off the ground and presents a more modular, modern look, the designers have managed to put modernity in place for a practical feel. The addition of a backlit shelf also adds an interesting feature here.
The bathroom now has a sleek wall mounted bureau that holds a bowl shaped sink within. The white environs make for an elegant look as the panel of retro tiles in sandy hues gives it all a slightly whimsical edge. The mirror is well lit and makes this corner a luxurious one in its own small way.
The formerly charming bathroom had taken a turn for the outdated when the designers decided to do a rescue operation to gives it roomy quarters a modern feel.
In Conclusion
The makeover of this home has left us spell bound with the cottage look kept intact in these Pre-War quarters and a slight retro edge adding to the overall charm. Modernity has been brought in with small doses, as well.
