A small home transformed like MAGIC!

Justwords Justwords
Reforma piso, LCB studio LCB studio Modern living room White
Every new home is a potential canvas for perfection, and this one is no different. The designers LCB Studio based in San Cristóbal de La Laguna managed to unearth the potential of this home with an expert hand and wispy, cloud-like features to give it an elegant edge. The compact quarters have now come alive in subdued tones and a single color that runs through the house to make it look wholesome. Take a look and this before and after tour to marvel at the makeover!

After: The Cream Hued Living Room

Reforma piso, LCB studio LCB studio Modern living room
Like the icing on the cake, the living room brings on a layering of cream colored goodness, be it in the cosy sectional of the end table, coffee table and entertainment unit. These shades sit well with the white walls and the pale wooden floor. Putting the sectional in the corner just next to the door effectively marks a corridor-like space.

Before: An Empty Space Begging for a Designer Touch

Earlier, this empty apartment was all about grey walls and saffron-hued wooden doors. The grills and flooring were also waiting for a design scheme that would bring out the best in the home.

After: Use of Space

Reforma piso, LCB studio LCB studio Modern living room
Good use of space now marks this hall. The living room is made up of a single sectional while the dining table lies to one side. A section has been cordoned off at the end to hold the white modern kitchen. Lighting and pops of colour mark this space.

Before: The Simple Bedroom

This bedroom had various nooks and corners that could be used favourably to create space and give a comfortable vibe. We wonder what the designers managed to do here!

After: The Cosy Bedroom

Reforma piso, LCB studio LCB studio Modern style bedroom
The bedroom now has closets and storage built into the various nooks and crannies even as the bed takes centre stage with its cream hued bedding and the soft glow of lighting coming in from above.

Before: Space for More

The designers could easily make out that this corner of the bedroom could hold more than just the cupboard that earlier inhabited it. Which is why they turned this wall into a closet with a cream colour to make it blend into the walls even as the mirror brought out a practical touch.

After: The Trendy Dining Room

Reforma piso, LCB studio LCB studio Modern living room White
With plenty of space in the newly refurbished hall, the dining room sits at one end with a wooden and white table and blood-red chairs to bring in a pop of unexpected colour.

After: A Stylish Touch in the Bedroom

Reforma piso, LCB studio LCB studio Modern style bedroom White
This bedroom is a simple one that takes on the same cream color from the rest of the home. The addition of a trellis with diagonal strips of wood makes an unusual and stylish headboard. The makeover of this home has shown how a single color can help in bringing about fluid design that makes a compact apartment look larger. You may find another interesting read here: Before and after: An apartment transformed like MAGIC

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


