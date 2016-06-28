A small home transformed like MAGIC!

Like the icing on the cake, the living room brings on a layering of cream colored goodness, be it in the cosy sectional of the end table, coffee table and entertainment unit. These shades sit well with the white walls and the pale wooden floor. Putting the sectional in the corner just next to the door effectively marks a corridor-like space.

Before: An Empty Space Begging for a Designer Touch

Earlier, this empty apartment was all about grey walls and saffron-hued wooden doors. The grills and flooring were also waiting for a design scheme that would bring out the best in the home.