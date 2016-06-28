7 Beautiful ways to have a rustic kitchen

Kitchens have been popular socializing areas for families since time immemorial and though living rooms have taken away a little bit of their importance, they are considered as more of entertainment zones. Kitchens are places where families and friends discuss personal matters and recipes during conversations as meals are prepared and served. The charming aura of rustic kitchen with large ovens, stone counters and wooden tables with chairs around the warm hearth is still visible in countryside. Today with modern technology you can bring the same touches of an earthy rustic kitchen to a city home. Here are 7 clever ways to bring earthy charm of rustic kitchens to your home.