A South Indian home bursting with colour and energy!

The port city of Vishakhapatnam is a global one as far as its vibe goes. Yet, all the traditional touches are in place, swaying with the grace of the coconut trees that line its landscape. We invite you to come and visit the city with us as we embrace the high design found in its homes. One such home is the Lansum Greens property designed by ArkArchitects and Interior Designers, with its urban feel and pops of exotic Indian colours. Come and have a look with us!
Fine dining gets a whole new meaning thanks to this room with its tiled wall in cream with beige veins and the wooden furniture with its glass top table. The white upholstery on the chairs matches the glossy white doors of the cabinet. At one end, one can see the entrance to the prayer room, done up luxuriously with brightly coloured floral garlands.
The living room has a serene look that has an artistic edge which creates just the right balance of elegance having fun with colors. The carved artwork on the wall sets the tone for an exotic outlook as the modern furniture settles into the designated corners. The colourful cushions immediately have our attention as the fine design of the coffee table stands out with a molded linear panel in white to give company to the white walls and cream couches.
The kitchen is a space where the linear qualities of the room have been well defined with the help of grey, white and black set to the sparkling tone of the glass cabinets and the well-set windows. The gleaming counters in black granite also ask you to walk in for an appetising time.
This bedroom has a solid bed with a padded headboard in the cream coloured leather fabric. The driftwood arrangement on top gives it a seaside vibe as the blue and white patterned bedding makes an aqua impression. The nook next to the closet has been well utilised as a built-in desk.
One of the other bedrooms in the home has a modular bed and nightstand set with a headboard that extends right up to the ceiling. The effect is tantalisingly luxurious as the lighting sets the mood for further relaxation. The cream coloured bedding offers the perfect contrast with the bed.
What's a home without a sit out for that early morning cuppa, and some evening time relaxation? That's just what this terrace does with its plush rattan furniture and the cheery yellow seating. This home takes on the typical Indian colors and gives them an urban twist that makes it all soothing yet playful!