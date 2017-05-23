A South Indian home bursting with colour and energy!

The port city of Vishakhapatnam is a global one as far as its vibe goes. Yet, all the traditional touches are in place, swaying with the grace of the coconut trees that line its landscape. We invite you to come and visit the city with us as we embrace the high design found in its homes. One such home is the Lansum Greens property designed by ArkArchitects and Interior Designers, with its urban feel and pops of exotic Indian colours. Come and have a look with us!