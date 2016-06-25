Your browser is out-of-date.

A Stunning Tropical Home with touches of Cubist beauty

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern houses Concrete White
For today's home tour, we land in the sultry city of Bogota—the vibrant Columbian capital that has already managed to charm us with its tropical beauty. The beautiful homes have caught our eye and this one, in particular, is must-see, thanks to the pristine white and glass interiors, the style and elegance it exudes and the amazing architectural elements that it boasts of. Designed by Camilo Pulido Aquitectos in Bogota, this one is a stunner. Let's step in and take a look inside!

The Stylish Façade

The facade looks almost like a cubist painting with an imposing presence crafted out of white walls and linear eaves cut into layers that houses expansive glass windows. What catches our eye instantly are the bright red balls that surround a singular palm, adding that very art deco look to this elegant and contemporary facade.

A Geometrical Appeal

As you talk a walk around the property, you appreciate the architecture even more. The splendid shapes jutting out into the clear blue sky is almost like a Picasso painting that stuns and awes with its unique beauty. The faces of the shapes have been set in a star-shaped pattern of sorts with the slants meeting each other in subtle diagonal lines.

Opulent outdoors

As you descend the stairs that interconnects the inner and outer spaces, you realise how vast and opulent the entire property is. The landscaping is beautifully done with the palm trees adding that exotic tropical touch and luxurious feeling. A blue swimming pool carved in the middle of manicured greens urges us to dive in and not get out. 

A Stylish Tone in the Living Room

The open plan design and the raised ceiling height of the living room allows for free movement and an opulent look. A glazed elevator sits in the foyer connecting the three floors of this tropical house. While white dominates the area, various shades of blue pop up here and there to create the necessary break from white monotony. An earthen pot next to the couches adds a grounded appeal to the otherwise modern space. We love the various shapes of the furniture that sit pretty in the living room, lending it a very modern artistic touch.

The Classy Dining Room

The futuristic lines of the furniture in the dining room have been rendered in a bone white shade to match the surroundings, which make it all look classy and sophisticated.

A Bathroom from the Future

We immediately fell in love with this amazing bathroom with an awesome spa that looks as if it comes straight out of a swanky hotel. The spa and shower are separated from the rest of the bathroom with a glass divider in order to contain the moisture. The sink-in style fixtures and a play of white, this bathroom is as luxurious as it can get with its uber modern look. 

Water Works in the Back Yard

Oh wow, how terrific the backyard looks. We just cannot get enough of this beautifully-designed space. A waterfall cascades down from the linear frames of solid design into the swimming pool while various fountains spout water simultaneously, creating a scene that seems to resemble a Hollywood movie scene.

You might find A luxurious residence in the Rosewood city interesting.

5 Wonderful beds for small kids that really stand out!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

