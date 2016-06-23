Get a dose of divine living with this award-winning family home!

Wrapping around the corner of the house, the upper-floor window feature is picked out in matte black against the white colour of most of the house's exterior. Other elements are painted in a rust-red, ochre hue that can't help but evoke the Western Australian landscape. This is a Perth palace to contend with.

Before we head inside, note the thoughtful gesture that can be found in the small front garden, tucked behind a free-standing shield wall – a tree that evokes the form of the candelabrum that gives the Menora Residence its name.