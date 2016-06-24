10 Most Exceptional Indian Home Interiors Ever Seen

Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the interior design of their home. While some love luxurious homes with accessories that make it seem like a royal palace, others prefer rustic or minimalist décor. Whichever style you might be a fan of, some homes are so well put together that they are awe inspiring. Here is our selection of the 10 best ones we have come across in India.
Undeniably, luxury is the theme in this spacious home. The large rooms are stylishly designed with gilded furniture, crystal chandeliers and bevelled mirrors to create a regal ambiance. Perfectly coordinated accessories with a touch of the traditional make it feel like a Rajasthani palace.
Coffered ceilings, ornate floors and exquisite detailing on the walls give this large villa the appearance of an Italian renaissance palace. Rich upholstery in matching gold and cream make it picture perfect!
In this gorgeous Villa in Kerala, the use of natural wood in the interiors for flooring as well as ceiling rafters replicates an ancient local tradition. Combined with modern design that introduces no-fuss straight lines the resulting effect is stunning!
Kumar Moorthy & Associates have designed this beautiful suburban retreat on the outskirts of New Delhi. The unique design retains the nostalgia of a traditional Indian home, but with a mix of a few modern elements such as floor to ceiling glass windows and chic window blinds. Sheer elegance!
This Pune home is a perfect example of Spartan luxury. The gorgeous white marble flooring, double-height ceiling, colonnades and open spaces with glass that invites in ample natural light make it minimalist without being basic.
When you live in a tropical paradise, what better way to enjoy the outdoors than to bring it indoors? That’s what makes the interiors of this delightful home special. A skylight in the foyer, French windows with views of the lush garden outdoors and a splash of floral colours using décor accessories paint a pretty picture.
Large flooring tiles with inlays, ornately carved wooden furniture in rosewood, large tapestries on the walls and chandeliers introduce a touch of the Victorian era to this Kerala home. It oozes old-world charm!
There’s no better look for a weekend retreat than country-themed interiors that blend earthy tones with natural materials such as stone tiles and rattan furniture. Add to this the views of the greenery outdoors through the large windows, and it’s as charmingly tranquil as it gets!
The interior of this modern Indo-Portuguese villa in Goa is lovely with casual style that incorporates traditional elements such as arched panels over the doors, pillars and high ceiling. The addition of seaside colours through flooring patterns, paintings and furnishings makes this an ideal look for a beach home.
Size doesn’t matter, especially when it comes to transforming a tiny studio into a spectacular modern home. Well-coordinated accessories such as multi-coloured carpets and upholstery, black-and-white photographs on the wall and recessed lighting make this small studio apartment as marvellous as any large mansion!
