10 Most Exceptional Indian Home Interiors Ever Seen

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows
Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the interior design of their home. While some love luxurious homes with accessories that make it seem like a royal palace, others prefer rustic or minimalist décor. Whichever style you might be a fan of, some homes are so well put together that they are awe inspiring. Here is our selection of the 10 best ones we have come across in India.

Royal Splendour

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Undeniably, luxury is the theme in this spacious home. The large rooms are stylishly designed with gilded furniture, crystal chandeliers and bevelled mirrors to create a regal ambiance. Perfectly coordinated accessories with a touch of the traditional make it feel like a Rajasthani palace.

Renaissance Classic

Villa Interior, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bedroom
TOPOS+PARTNERS

Villa Interior

TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS

Coffered ceilings, ornate floors and exquisite detailing on the walls give this large villa the appearance of an Italian renaissance palace. Rich upholstery in matching gold and cream make it picture perfect!

Modern -Traditional

PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
TOPOS+PARTNERS

PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA

TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS

In this gorgeous Villa in Kerala, the use of natural wood in the interiors for flooring as well as ceiling rafters replicates an ancient local tradition. Combined with modern design that introduces no-fuss straight lines the resulting effect is stunning!

Eclectic Elegance

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Kumar Moorthy & Associates have designed this beautiful suburban retreat on the outskirts of New Delhi. The unique design retains the nostalgia of a traditional Indian home, but with a mix of a few modern elements such as floor to ceiling glass windows and chic window blinds. Sheer elegance!

Minimalist Magic

Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune Chaney Architects Minimalist living room
Chaney Architects

Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune

Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects

This Pune home is a perfect example of Spartan luxury. The gorgeous white marble flooring, double-height ceiling, colonnades and open spaces with glass that invites in ample natural light make it minimalist without being basic.

Tropical Delight

P House, Studio A Studio A Tropical style living room
Studio A

P House

Studio A
Studio A
Studio A

When you live in a tropical paradise, what better way to enjoy the outdoors than to bring it indoors? That’s what makes the interiors of this delightful home special. A skylight in the foyer, French windows with views of the lush garden outdoors and a splash of floral colours using décor accessories paint a pretty picture.


Victorian Dream

Foyer Premdas Krishna Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Premdas Krishna

Foyer

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Large flooring tiles with inlays, ornately carved wooden furniture in rosewood, large tapestries on the walls and chandeliers introduce a touch of the Victorian era to this Kerala home. It oozes old-world charm!

Country Charm

Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows bungalow interior,living space
Ashleys

Weekend Home

Ashleys
Ashleys
Ashleys

There’s no better look for a weekend retreat than country-themed interiors that blend earthy tones with natural materials such as stone tiles and rattan furniture. Add to this the views of the greenery outdoors through the large windows, and it’s as charmingly tranquil as it gets!

Beach Beauty

Villa Verde, Goa., Studio MoMo Studio MoMo Tropical style living room
Studio MoMo

Villa Verde, Goa.

Studio MoMo
Studio MoMo
Studio MoMo

The interior of this modern Indo-Portuguese villa in Goa is lovely with casual style that incorporates traditional elements such as arched panels over the doors, pillars and high ceiling. The addition of seaside colours through flooring patterns, paintings and furnishings makes this an ideal look for a beach home.

Modern Marvel

homify Modern living room Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Size doesn’t matter, especially when it comes to transforming a tiny studio into a spectacular modern home. Well-coordinated accessories such as multi-coloured carpets and upholstery, black-and-white photographs on the wall and recessed lighting make this small studio apartment as marvellous as any large mansion!

Which of these looks is your favourite? Browse through more interior design styles in this ideabook.

A small home in 72 Sqm full of comfort!
Which of these is your favourite interior design style? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

