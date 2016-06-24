Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Paradise in the mountains: A magical family home!

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The thought of spending even a short holiday during the summer in the mountains or close to a beach immediately makes oneself more tolerant to weather conditions even in hot tropics. It isn't a big surprise that anyone who can afford to stay in the mountains or at a seaside resort during summer, tries their best to book a place in such a location months’ in advance. Today we take a tour of a luxurious home that is lucky enough to be located in a tropical oasis surrounded by mountains, that was designed by architects Renny Molina.  The beautiful mansion displays love for the outdoors with a swimming pool and a barbecue on a terraced deck along with a panoramic view of the picturesque surroundings of the house.

Living room full of splendour

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern living room
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

The eclectic mix of dark and neutral colours makes this living room stand above the ordinary with its style quotient. Textured surfaces on the rear wall against the lovely white sofa and pillar create a trendy interior contrasting against the stone tile floor and colorful cushions. Subdued lighting on the wall and roof maintain a colorful symphony with small recessed lights to make the living room restful and comforting. 

Starlit dinner space

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

Let us now head to the starlit classic dining area of this gorgeous apartment, it is located close enough to the kitchen to enjoy multiple course meals with family and friends. A glass topped table is paired with stylish fiber chairs to create an atmosphere of fun and relaxation. Located under a beautiful pergola within close proximity to the bar just inside the glass door, the region is perfect for long conversations late into the night surrounded by nature with stars twinkling in the sky.

Barbecue on the deck

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

Our next stop after appreciating the environs of the elegant dining area is the open air barbecue deck fitted with stylisht equipment for outdoor cooking. A Cosy red brick wall forms a warm background for this socializing zone that has cool deck chairs for sunbathing after a long swim. A Timber floor is ideal for summers in this part of the part of the world as it does not heat-up easily during the hot summer months.

Swimming under the sky

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern pool
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

The enchanting terrace swimming pool under the sky is the best feature of this luxurious apartment. Glass tiles adorn the sides and line the interiors of this uniquely shaped pool that is large enough to accommodate both adults and children that would love to cool off on a hot tropical day. Deck chairs close to the pool offer restful slumber after a long swim at any time of the day or night. The strategic location close to the edge of the wide terrace makes this Mediterranean style swimming pool the perfect place to enjoy the majestic view of the mountains.

Enjoy a cozy chat

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern garden
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

We conclude the tour with a refreshing drink enjoyed on the deck around this cozy sit-out just chatting up with our hosts about the local cuisine and weather. Our casual conversation around the stone table turns magical with the sound of gently swaying palm leaves in the background.

We hope the tour of this home inspires you to travel out of your city apartment to a beautiful location, or use this ideabook on simple natural oasis to create one of your own.

Before and After: An overcrowded home suddenly becomes spacious


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks