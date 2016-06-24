Paradise in the mountains: A magical family home!

The thought of spending even a short holiday during the summer in the mountains or close to a beach immediately makes oneself more tolerant to weather conditions even in hot tropics. It isn't a big surprise that anyone who can afford to stay in the mountains or at a seaside resort during summer, tries their best to book a place in such a location months’ in advance. Today we take a tour of a luxurious home that is lucky enough to be located in a tropical oasis surrounded by mountains, that was designed by architects Renny Molina. The beautiful mansion displays love for the outdoors with a swimming pool and a barbecue on a terraced deck along with a panoramic view of the picturesque surroundings of the house.
The eclectic mix of dark and neutral colours makes this living room stand above the ordinary with its style quotient. Textured surfaces on the rear wall against the lovely white sofa and pillar create a trendy interior contrasting against the stone tile floor and colorful cushions. Subdued lighting on the wall and roof maintain a colorful symphony with small recessed lights to make the living room restful and comforting.
Let us now head to the starlit classic dining area of this gorgeous apartment, it is located close enough to the kitchen to enjoy multiple course meals with family and friends. A glass topped table is paired with stylish fiber chairs to create an atmosphere of fun and relaxation. Located under a beautiful pergola within close proximity to the bar just inside the glass door, the region is perfect for long conversations late into the night surrounded by nature with stars twinkling in the sky.
Our next stop after appreciating the environs of the elegant dining area is the open air barbecue deck fitted with stylisht equipment for outdoor cooking. A Cosy red brick wall forms a warm background for this socializing zone that has cool deck chairs for sunbathing after a long swim. A Timber floor is ideal for summers in this part of the part of the world as it does not heat-up easily during the hot summer months.
The enchanting terrace swimming pool under the sky is the best feature of this luxurious apartment. Glass tiles adorn the sides and line the interiors of this uniquely shaped pool that is large enough to accommodate both adults and children that would love to cool off on a hot tropical day. Deck chairs close to the pool offer restful slumber after a long swim at any time of the day or night. The strategic location close to the edge of the wide terrace makes this Mediterranean style swimming pool the perfect place to enjoy the majestic view of the mountains.
We conclude the tour with a refreshing drink enjoyed on the deck around this cozy sit-out just chatting up with our hosts about the local cuisine and weather. Our casual conversation around the stone table turns magical with the sound of gently swaying palm leaves in the background.
We hope the tour of this home inspires you to travel out of your city apartment to a beautiful location, or use this ideabook on simple natural oasis to create one of your own.