Before and After: A garden transformed magically!

Join us on this before and after tour today to see how our experts manage to transform a garden magically! Before the remodeling, the garden looked like a deserted piece of land with a couple of trees and shrubs. An old wooden fence secured the lonely piece of land and provided a bit of privacy, but it looked run down and shabby, giving the garden an overall effect of neglect. After the remodeling by the creative team at Reis London, the garden is almost unrecognizable! Curious to see what it looks like? Keep reading!

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at the amazing gardening remodeling project shall we?