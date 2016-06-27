Your browser is out-of-date.

Before and After: A garden transformed magically!

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
The Belsize Project, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
Join us on this before and after tour today to see how our experts manage to transform a garden magically! Before the remodeling, the garden looked like a deserted piece of land with a couple of trees and shrubs. An old wooden fence secured the lonely piece of land and provided a bit of privacy, but it looked run down and shabby, giving the garden an overall effect of neglect. After the remodeling by the creative team at Reis London, the garden is almost unrecognizable! Curious to see what it looks like? Keep reading!  

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at the amazing gardening remodeling project shall we? 

Before: A deserted piece of land

If you want to create a landscape design project for your site, you should start with the planning of the various zones. Some zones you may want to define are lawn area, paving, sidewalks, garden beds, and terraces. After that, you can decide on irrigation systems, foundations, poured concrete spaces, and places where you need light. 

Next, you need to decide what kind of style you want your landscape design to have. The type of materials you use for fencing, paving paths, and building flower beds will determine the outcome of the style. 

After: An elegant landscape

In this small and very beautiful garden, we find fences with slatted wooden screens on the perimeter of the concrete curb that makes the flowerbeds.The smooth polished walkways on the other hand, are made up of two types of tiles and wood. The elegant landscape shines vibrantly with its high quality materials and organized layout. 

An outdoor resting place

A comfortable outdoor resting place is provided by this lovely wooden bench and canopy created by a local craftsman.The shaded seating area pictured here is perfect for hosting a barbecue party or having social gatherings outdoors. For more inspiration, have a look at gazebos here on homify

Outdoor fireplace

This outdoor fireplace completely caught us off guard and took us by surprise. Although it's quite unusual to find a fireplace in the garden, we think it's a great idea for those cool nights outdoors. This gorgeous fireplace was designed specifically for the Arab style patio area with low furniture. The box shaped plant containers with neatly pruned bushes on either side of the modern fireplace add geometrical symmetry to the area.   

Organized garden beds

The organized garden beds pictured here are one of the highlights of this garden. The garden beds are planted with olive trees in the center, and surrounded by perennial grasses and miniature shrubs. To recreate the same effect, make sure the space under the trees or shrubs are planted with lush green plants with beautiful geometric leaves. Currently, it is very fashionable to combine pale mint leaves with dark green for a rich tropical look. 

Dramatic garden transformation

Finally, let's have another look at the before and after pictures of the garden. What a dramatic transformation! Our experts have successfully transformed a shabby garden space to a luxurious and stylish outdoor space. 

We hope you've been inspired by the garden remodeling project. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 5 amazing entrance hallway ideas for Indian homes

What do you like most about this garden remodeling project? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


