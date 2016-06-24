A small home in 72 Sqm full of comfort!

Home is a refuge for rejuvenating the body and soul, it should be decorated to offer peace and solace to its owners, but the home is also a place for socializing and hospitality. In other words a home needs to have the right mix of comfort and sophistication to meet the needs of its inhabitants in every possible manner. Today we take you on a tour of a modern cosmopolitan home in Brazil designed by The Architects of Sao Paulo, which is an eclectic mix of color, design and materials. The designers have meticulously combined every necessary piece of furniture in the limited space of 72 sq meters to create a beautiful abode that meets the needs of its owners.
A view of the living room gives a feeling of positive energy in its tasteful combination of art, nature and architecture. The guitar, plants and wood artifacts show that the family appreciates music as much as art and nature. A neutral background creates a visionary space with recessed lighting while forming a comfortable union against the contrasting shades and textures of the furniture. Comfortable grey sofas match the steps with a colorful armchair and cushions that stand out against the grey color palette of the space.
Clever use of a grey carpet in the living room has effectively created a break between the living and dining areas. A Kitchen service counter before the dining table makes it easy for serving both small and large groups at meals. A Combination of warm timber chairs with cool grey cushions and colorful plants in steel bowls on the side dresser bring a trendy vibe to this modern dining room.
Somber colours get a colorful twist here with a red bedspread and perky cushions that revel in the company of cylindrical red bedside lamps. Walk-in wardrobes take care of storage; while an open shelf manages bedside reading habits. The minimalist bedroom is unlike most master bedrooms with a huge bed with elaborate furnishings and a footstool as the decor to enliven the space.
Decorated in perky tones of red against a grey and white background, this room depicts a childlike enthusiasm for everything in life. The background creates a restful space for studying, a red couch with red and white cushions serves as perfect platform for some entertainment from the wide screen television on the wall.
The modern kitchen exudes a stylish look with a monochrome color scheme of black counters and white cabinets. It is perfectly divided into three work areas with windows on the side to bring in natural air and light.
A monochrome colour palette with white as the dominant colour has been applied across the residence and in this elegant bathroom too. A playful round washbasin is fitted onto a warm brown countertop running along the bathroom wall with a white back-splash. Overall, this space is an eclectic mix of interesting colours and details that creates a feeling of space and elegance.
