A small home in 72 Sqm full of comfort!

A monochrome colour palette with white as the dominant colour has been applied across the residence and in this elegant bathroom too. A playful round washbasin is fitted onto a warm brown countertop running along the bathroom wall with a white back-splash. Overall, this space is an eclectic mix of interesting colours and details that creates a feeling of space and elegance.

