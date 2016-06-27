Before and After: A home goes from rags to riches!

Join us on a tour today to have the privilege of seeing the before and after pictures of a home that goes from rags to riches. It's simply amazing to see an old farmhouse transformed into a modern holiday home oozing with rustic charm. To add to it, the house is located in the alluring coastal town of Algarve in Portugal, which is well know for its breathtaking cliffs and golden beaches. The brilliant remodeling of this home was carried out by Atelier Rua, architects based in Portugal.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this stunning home renovation project shall we?