Before and After: A home goes from rags to riches!

Join us on a tour today to have the privilege of seeing the before and after pictures of a home that goes from rags to riches. It's simply amazing to see an old farmhouse transformed into a modern holiday home oozing with rustic charm. To add to it, the house is located in the alluring coastal town of Algarve in Portugal, which is well know for its breathtaking cliffs and golden beaches. The brilliant remodeling of this home was carried out by Atelier Rua, architects based in Portugal.
Now, let's have a look at this stunning home renovation project shall we?
Before the remodeling, it was an abandoned looking farmhouse with a classic rustic style. Although it was dilapidated, it had a lot of potential. Furthermore, the rural location with farmland surrounding it was simply stunning. Let's see how our experts have transformed this old farmhouse into a modern abode full of comfort and style.
We absolutely love that the main house was restored according to traditional building methods, thus preserving the original character of the old farmhouse. The simple lines and the unique layout are characteristic of the traditional buildings in Algarve.
The design team have really demonstrated their talent through this challenging home restoration project by turning a traditional farmhouse into a modern holiday haven. We appreciate that the architects respected the old structure of the building, but still managed to make changes in order to accommodate the requirements of the clients for a reception area, kitchen, three small bedrooms, and two larger bedrooms. Next, let's check out the house exteriors in more detail.
The house and the farm are divided into two distinct areas. The house can be accessed through a path lined with olive and carob trees, while the farm can be reached by passing an orchard. A set of white walls help define the spaces around the house, the links between it, and the new parts that have been added. Next, let's explore the house's interiors.
The traditional roof and all its elements have been preserved and somehow have reinvented themselves, acquiring a more contemporary feel. Ceilings, doors, and windows were restored so as to never forget the context and character of the building. Wooden beams on the ceiling and on the walls give this cosy space a traditional rustic touch, while the trendy lighting fixtures and furnishing give it a modern twist.
Overall, the interiors have a light and natural feel which is soothing and comforting as well as serene and relaxing. White is the dominant colour, providing coolness and serenity, while wooden elements exude warmth and cosiness. Last but not least, the chic furniture and industrial style lighting add to the personality of this living room.
The surprising combination of rustic furniture with a neon sign carrying an amiable greeting in Italian makes this dining area a fascinating eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary. A collage of pictures framed up in one piece adds visual interest to the bright white walls, while cottage style windows add an old world charm to the space and flood the room with natural light. The traditional rustic dining table is coupled with matching chairs, and decorated with fresh flowers and a basket of fruits.
The sunny patio is hardly shaded, inviting you to bask in the sunshine of the lovely Mediterranean climate. Casual looking green and red chairs add a splash of colour to this all white outdoor space, while providing a comfortable resting place. Ample seating areas are also provided with the thick concrete slab and cushions against the wall. For more inspiration, have a look at patio designs here on homify.
A rustic wooden ceiling, bright white walls, and exposed cement flooring makes this bedroom simple and elegant. We love how the walls have an integrated shelving system that minimizes the use of furniture, and also adds to the charm. A mirror at the end of the narrow footpath adds space to the small bedroom, while also making it brighter.
Last but not least, a relaxing poolside adds a touch of luxury to this beautiful holiday home.The light blue colour of the pool exudes tranquility, while the white walls that protect the pool provide plenty of privacy. To top it all off, two waterproof mattresses provide a relaxing way to stretch out and sunbathe while soaking in the scenic natural surroundings.
