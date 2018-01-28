7 smart ideas to make a small garden look bigger

If there’s anything that helps to make a home more beautiful, it’s a garden. Whether it’s a central courtyard with greenery, a balcony with potted plants or a narrow strip of grass at the side of a villa, a garden is considered a premium feature as it presents an area where you can step out to lift your spirits or calm yourself.

Having a home with a large garden is a dream that not everyone is lucky to be blessed with. Take heart! We’ve compiled 7 smart ideas that will help you make even a small garden look bigger than it is.