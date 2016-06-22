10 Interesting Ways to Use Stunning Tiles in Indian Homes

Tiles are so much more than just a maintenance-free option for flooring or walls. With clever coordination with themes and colour schemes, they transform into the perfect décor accessory, adding harmony or contrast to provide a highlight or a stunning centrepiece.

The large variety of tiles available in the market presents the possibility of creating almost any kind of look in your home, especially in terraces, kitchens and bathrooms, where the easy maintenance that they offer is invaluable. We have featured 10 beautiful homes where stunning tiles have been used to create a memorable look.