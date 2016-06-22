Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Interesting Ways to Use Stunning Tiles in Indian Homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Plush Colours, ZERO9 ZERO9 Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Tiles are so much more than just a maintenance-free option for flooring or walls. With clever coordination with themes and colour schemes, they transform into the perfect décor accessory, adding harmony or contrast to provide a highlight or a stunning centrepiece.

The large variety of tiles available in the market presents the possibility of creating almost any kind of look in your home, especially in terraces, kitchens and bathrooms, where the easy maintenance that they offer is invaluable. We have featured 10 beautiful homes where stunning tiles have been used to create a memorable look.

Colourful Carpet

The verandah M+P Architects Collaborative Balcony Property,Plant,Door,Window,Building,Picture frame,Wood,Houseplant,Interior design,Flooring
M+P Architects Collaborative

The verandah

M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative

In an open area such as a veranda or courtyard, using a textile carpet is impractical as it easily wears out due to continuous exposure to sunlight and rain. Using multi-coloured carpet tiles can make the area livelier, besides creating the visual imagery of a carpet on the floor.

Geometric Contrast

Residence Interiors at Mukundnagar, Pune, Urban Tree Urban Tree Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Urban Tree

Residence Interiors at Mukundnagar, Pune

Urban Tree
Urban Tree
Urban Tree

Instead of deck flooring or single-coloured outdoor tiles, two-toned tiles with geometric patterns can add stunning contrast against the plain walls and dark rattan furniture on a terrace. Not only are they easy to wash, but the overall effect is also mesmerising!

Bold & Beautiful

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern bathroom
AIS Designs

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

Most Indian bathrooms feature wall and floor tiling in pastel shades, but you can make yours stand out by using multi-coloured wall tiles on one of the walls to create stunning modern art.

Child’s Play

NG Apartment , Atelier Design N Domain Atelier Design N Domain Modern bathroom Building,Property,Mirror,Plumbing fixture,Sink,Plant,Wood,Bathroom,Lighting,House
Atelier Design N Domain

NG Apartment

Atelier Design N Domain
Atelier Design N Domain
Atelier Design N Domain

Carry through the bright colour of a kid’s bedroom by opting for Lego-like backsplash tiling behind the basin. In this home designed by Atelier Design N Domain, playful accessories such as the ‘swing’ basin and neon footstool complete the fun look.

Natural Harmony

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

In bathrooms, tiles with patterns can be scattered over the pastel walls to break the monotony. In this bathroom, which has a green space just outside, the leaf patterned tiles work in perfect harmony with the predominant nature theme.

Mural Magic

​Pretty Washroom homify Classic style bathroom
homify

​Pretty Washroom

homify
homify
homify

Who says that the bathroom walls can’t have murals?! Creating a colourful vertical floral panel, like in this bathroom, is simple. The result – a boring bathroom becomes a show piece.


Enchanting Archway

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Patterned tiles can also be used to create a partition between spaces. Placing them over the doorway separating the bath area from the toilet adds a sophisticated look to the bathroom.

Floored by Colour

Peacock and the Woods , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern bathroom Property,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Building,Cabinetry,Flooring,Drawer,Floor,Wood,Tap
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Peacock and the Woods

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Minimalist white bathrooms can be given a facelift with colourful carpet tiles on the floor. They create a beautiful contrast to the white walls and sanitary fittings, while making the floor seem like it has plush wall-to-wall carpeting.

Monochrome Patchwork

Mr Kamdar 19th Floor, TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO Modern bathroom
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

Mr Kamdar 19th Floor

TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

Monochrome doesn’t have to be plain and boring. You can make a monochrome bathroom unique by adding a range of patterned black and white tiles on the wall to resemble a patchwork quilt.

Chef’s Inspiration

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen Building,Shelf,Lighting,Automotive design,Interior design,Fixture,Architecture,Floor,Flooring,Line
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

In a kitchen, using colourful patterned tiles for the backsplash can transform the area into a vibrant place that offers inspiration to the chef. This kitchen features blue and white painted glass tiles that match with the blue quartz stone counters to create a beautiful space.

Have you come across interestingly used tiles in Indian homes? See this ideabook for more ideas on using tiles in your home.

Before and After: A Petite Apartment gets a Enthralling Facelift!
Which of these tile designs do you like the best? Answer in the comments below to let us know if you have come across any other amazing tiles in In...


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks