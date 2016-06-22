10 Interesting Ways to Use Stunning Tiles in Indian Homes

Tiles are so much more than just a maintenance-free option for flooring or walls. With clever coordination with themes and colour schemes, they transform into the perfect décor accessory, adding harmony or contrast to provide a highlight or a stunning centrepiece.
The large variety of tiles available in the market presents the possibility of creating almost any kind of look in your home, especially in terraces, kitchens and bathrooms, where the easy maintenance that they offer is invaluable. We have featured 10 beautiful homes where stunning tiles have been used to create a memorable look.
In an open area such as a veranda or courtyard, using a textile carpet is impractical as it easily wears out due to continuous exposure to sunlight and rain. Using multi-coloured carpet tiles can make the area livelier, besides creating the visual imagery of a carpet on the floor.
Instead of deck flooring or single-coloured outdoor tiles, two-toned tiles with geometric patterns can add stunning contrast against the plain walls and dark rattan furniture on a terrace. Not only are they easy to wash, but the overall effect is also mesmerising!
Most Indian bathrooms feature wall and floor tiling in pastel shades, but you can make yours stand out by using multi-coloured wall tiles on one of the walls to create stunning modern art.
Carry through the bright colour of a kid’s bedroom by opting for Lego-like backsplash tiling behind the basin. In this home designed by Atelier Design N Domain, playful accessories such as the ‘swing’ basin and neon footstool complete the fun look.
In bathrooms, tiles with patterns can be scattered over the pastel walls to break the monotony. In this bathroom, which has a green space just outside, the leaf patterned tiles work in perfect harmony with the predominant nature theme.
Who says that the bathroom walls can’t have murals?! Creating a colourful vertical floral panel, like in this bathroom, is simple. The result – a boring bathroom becomes a show piece.
Patterned tiles can also be used to create a partition between spaces. Placing them over the doorway separating the bath area from the toilet adds a sophisticated look to the bathroom.
Minimalist white bathrooms can be given a facelift with colourful carpet tiles on the floor. They create a beautiful contrast to the white walls and sanitary fittings, while making the floor seem like it has plush wall-to-wall carpeting.
Monochrome doesn’t have to be plain and boring. You can make a monochrome bathroom unique by adding a range of patterned black and white tiles on the wall to resemble a patchwork quilt.
In a kitchen, using colourful patterned tiles for the backsplash can transform the area into a vibrant place that offers inspiration to the chef. This kitchen features blue and white painted glass tiles that match with the blue quartz stone counters to create a beautiful space.
Have you come across interestingly used tiles in Indian homes? See this ideabook for more ideas on using tiles in your home.