A Bengaluru apartment full of elegance and simplicity!

Garden city Bangalore which was once recognised as a peaceful retirement town for local residents, has today become a bustling metro with people from around the world working in its burgeoning information technology sector. A growing population of migrant workers across it's wide economic strata has led to a spurt in small and large apartments made by reputed builders to meet the demand for quality accommodation. Let us explore one such elegant apartment created by reputed builders Mantri Developers in Bangalore and has been designed in eclectic style by Depanache Interior Architects. Decorated with a fabulous mix of chandeliers and neutral toned furnishings, the apartment is a stunning example of elegance and simplicity.
The first object that caught our eyes on stepping into this room was the striking crystal glass chandelier shaped like a gentle wave of water. Brushed with a neutral color palette and decorated with a ornate mahogany display case, the room has the ambience of a marvelously calm and soothing living area. The mahogany side table with a nude toned lamp adds to the neutral color palette in sync with a low slung sofa and armchair. A bar table next to the wall with quirky bar stools shows that the family enjoys entertaining guests in style. Open shelves beside the display case hold an artistic glass sculpture which bounces off the twinkling lights to complement the atmosphere.
An exciting combination of colors helps the eclectic dining area break away from the living room, though both are located in the same open floor and share a common color palette. The textured wall is a perfect foil for the monochrome display shelf in geometric patterns that acts as backdrop to the classical white chairs.
A beautiful textured wall paper forms the perfect backdrop for a luxurious bed dressed in white and nude tones. The most striking factor of this elegant master bedroom is the delicately balanced chandelier above the sitting space designed with crystal balls and glass pipes which reflects light off the walls in artistic patterns. Recessed lighting forms a beautiful halo around the room's roof adding to the dreamy effect enhanced by neutral toned sofas that form a restful area for relaxation with a book before turning in for the night.
Earthy tones and minimal décor form the base of this guestroom where the only the only piece of furniture is a low level elegantly designed bed. Storage is provided by walk-in wardrobes with sliding door and circular shaped lights that complement the recessed lights under the false ceiling, to keep the room bright and glowing.
Designed like a Turkish bath with floor to roof beige stone tiles and an ornate border at the center, this luxurious bathroom has a sense of sophisticated opulence. The elegant white basin is placed on top of a white shelf and counter, a stunning bathtub and water closet add to the elegance of the somber toned walls. The luxurious feel of the bathroom is further enhanced with a gold framed mirror that reflects light coming in through the mirror.
If neutral tones and elegant designs are your preference then you will love this glamorous home with a chic personality.