The importance of colour

Colour is an important, yet sometimes underestimated facet of our lives. Colour has the power to completely change our level of happiness, our mood, our appetite, our perception of power and our level of compassion, among many other effects. Interior designers and decorators are well and truly aware of the impact a simple splash of colour can make in the home, from adding some vibrant colours for happiness, or some natural colours for relaxing. We want to show you some great examples of harnessing the power of colour in the home, from our Indian experts who use colour to their advantage, to great effect. Come on a tour of the colour wheel for an insight as to how colour works.