The importance of colour

James Rippon
Ekta World, Borivali, RK Design Studio
Colour is an important, yet sometimes underestimated facet of our lives. Colour has the power to completely change our level of happiness, our mood, our appetite, our perception of power and our level of compassion, among many other effects. Interior designers and decorators are well and truly aware of the impact a simple splash of colour can make in the home, from adding some vibrant colours for happiness, or some natural colours for relaxing. We want to show you some great examples of harnessing the power of colour in the home, from our Indian experts who use colour to their advantage, to great effect. Come on a tour of the colour wheel for an insight as to how colour works.

Rise & shine

Bedroom Squaare Interior
Squaare Interior

Bedroom

Squaare Interior
Squaare Interior
Squaare Interior

Yellow is a colour we immediately associate with sunshine, and can bring to mind feelings of happiness, energy and recharge. Yellow is a colour our eyes are subconsciously drawn to, which is why is it effective way to grab our attention on warning signs, road signs, and even taxi cabs. By accessorising your bedroom in tones of yellow, it will help you wake up in a pleasant mood, feeling relaxed and ready to tackle a new day.

Setting sun

The Zen Room Orchid Interiors
Orchid Interiors

The Zen Room

Orchid Interiors
Orchid Interiors
Orchid Interiors

Orange combines the energy of red and the happiness of yellow. It too, is associated with joy and happiness. Orange can also be associated with heat and a setting sun, and is the colour of a number of fruits, which, of course, helps to stimulate appetite. Being a colour of the evening, and one to get the metabolism going it is a perfect choice for a dining room setting, helping to bring the family together for the evening meal. This wall in a villa in New Delhi, designed by interior decorators Orchid Interiors, immediately grabs the attention of the room, helped along by the unique, almost mosaic looking mirror.

Vibrance

inner power vibrant painting studio
vibrant painting studio

inner power

vibrant painting studio
vibrant painting studio
vibrant painting studio

Of course, the easiest way to add a splash of colour to any room of your home is to hang some vibrant paintings. Immediately, the air of the room can be transformed from dull and lifeless to energised and fresh. Vibrant Painting Studio have a number of joyful paintings you can check out here.

Calming blue

Ekta World, Borivali, RK Design Studio
RK Design Studio

Ekta World, Borivali

RK Design Studio
RK Design Studio
RK Design Studio

Blue can induce thoughts of the skies, endless oceans, or flowing rivers. Darker shades of blue also have a notion of authority, leadership and importance. Blue is known to slow the metabolism and produce a calming effect, and it also a colour of purity. Helping to induce us into a state of relaxation is why it is the perfect colour for the bedroom, prompting us to sleep with a clear and pure mind. RK Design Studio from Mumbai, have used blue to great effect in this bedroom, hiding subtle blue hues in the facades of the wall and ceiling. By not using too much colour, the pale blue blends with the neutral tone of the room to create a calming and zen like aura.

Luxury

Amethyst Bed Stonesmiths - Redefining Stoneage
Stonesmiths—Redefining Stoneage

Amethyst Bed

Stonesmiths - Redefining Stoneage
Stonesmiths—Redefining Stoneage
Stonesmiths - Redefining Stoneage

Purple combines the stability of blue with the energy of red. Purple is a luxurious colour, associated with wealth and extravagance. To feel like royalty in your own home, add a dash of purple, as New Delhi stonesmiths Redefining Stone-Age have done to great effect. Combined with the opulence of black walls and elegant chandelier, this bedroom is fit for a king or queen. To see some other great projects from Redefining Stone-Age, click here.

Organic green

Neeras Kids Room homify
homify

Neeras Kids Room

homify
homify
homify

Green is synonymous with nature, symbolising growth, harmony, freshness and new beginnings. Green has healing powers, and it is for this reason we should all spend time in the outdoors among the greenery of fields, flowers and forests. Decorating a child's bedroom in green can help induce calming feelings, to fortify against their possible fear of the dark, or monsters under the bed. Complete with a tree mural, nature inspired bedding and a plush, grass-like rug, this beautifully decorated bedroom is sure to keep the nighttime monsters at bay.

Drenched in history

Stained Glass Domes, Glasstec
Glasstec

Stained Glass Domes

Glasstec
Glasstec
Glasstec

Timelessly beautiful and classic, stained glass will never lose the special effect it can create. It has been around for more than 1000 years, and was most commonly used in church windows. Nowadays, it can be found in a wide range of buildings, including the home, and can also be used for decorative lighting, too. To see some more great examples of stained glass check out Glasstec's other projects here.

Getting back to nature
What is your favourite colour!? Let us know which colour and why in the comments below.


