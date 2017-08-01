Your browser is out-of-date.

9 pictures of kitchen tiles to inspire you

homify Modern kitchen
Whether you love rustic and traditional or contemporary and stylish kitchen, tiling your kitchen the right way can go a long way in helping you attain that much-coveted panache. Take a look at the 9 different kitchen tiling ideas below and accentuate the look of your kitchen effortlessly.

Square tiles for a unique look

Transform your kitchen with classic grey travertine tiles. These tiles will instantly add unique beauty and splendour to your kitchen. Travertine is a natural stone available in numerous variations. Bring nature to your home with these tiles and perfectly matches them with your interiors.

Granite magic for your kitchen

Black granite tiles in never out of fashion. Granite floors are safe to walk and easy to clean. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, it only makes sense to choose a floor that can be easily cleaned. Impart a touch of classy elegance to your kitchen by placing white storage units and shelves.

Simplicity at its best

Make your kitchen look like a magnificent by embellishing it using pretty white marble tiling. Decorating your entire kitchen with marbles lends a neat and sophisticated look. Create unblemished magic by matching white tiles with black storage cabinets and black dining table.

Rustic and natural look

If you are a fan of wooden flooring, go ahead and accomplish the same look using beautiful French roof tiles. These tiles gel perfectly with wooden furniture and window panes. Add a kitchen breakfast counter or a bar cabinet at the entrance of your kitchen and enjoy those ebullient conversations and romantic dinners.

Opulent kitchen

Ceramic tiles are available in several colours and designs that will complement the interiors of your kitchen. With the numerous ceramic tile options available, you’ll be spoilt with choices. Choose a tile that matches your kitchen wall and window colour and get bewildered by the magic.

The lavish and glossy effect

Bored of white and black tiles everywhere? Add a splash of colour to your kitchen with coloured tiles. Available in beige, brown, grey and many other colours, these coloured ceramic tiles make your kitchen look fashionable and expensive.


A touch of individuality

If simple and plain tiles aren’t your type, go for patterned tiles! Ceramic tiles are available in many patterns and designs. Whether you are looking for flowery, bright coloured designs or geometric patterns, ceramic tiles have it all. Just decide on the design you are looking for and go for it. With patterned tiles, your kitchen will be the talk of the town.

Modern tiles for a contemporary kitchen

If you are looking for an alternative for granite or ceramic tiles, look no further than porcelain tiles. They are known for their excellent density, versatility and high water absorption level. Made from refined and heated clay, porcelain tiles are definitely one of the best choices for your kitchen flooring needs.

Checkout more examples of modern tiles for contemporary kitchen here.

Warm and classic

Cork tiles add warmth to your kitchen and are renowned for its thermal and fire resistant qualities. They are also light-weight and available in a myriad of textures, patterns and colours, leaving you spoilt for choices! Add attractive decorative lights and ramp up your kitchen like never before. 

Sprucing up the look of a kitchen can make all the difference, including to your cooking! Start designing your dream kitchen today and don’t forget to choose the right type of tiles that complements your kitchen.

