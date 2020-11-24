7 amazing homes that suit your style.

A house complete with a pretty little balcony is always an eye-catcher, especially if it offers stunning, picturesque views. Well-designed two storey houses don’t always need a massive property; they can be built on an area as compact as 800 square feet.

Spruce up your house by crafting large glass windows and doors in conjunction with picture-perfect exterior wall tiles. Add a cosy coffee corner in your balcony, or place a few plants to enliven the area; there are options galore for you to embrace. Checkout some balcony designs for inspiration here.