11 Stunning ideas to make your home exceptionally beautiful

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Curtains, Cabbages & Roses Cabbages & Roses Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
Loading admin actions …

Creating beautiful houses is not all that challenging a task and is definitely not always expensive. From matching the curtains to the theme of your interiors to adding creative lights, there are a myriad ways to beautify a home. Get inspired by the following 11 ways to embellish a home and begin your home renovation project today.

Stunning kitchen island

4BHK Home Interior End to End Turnkey Project @ Whitefield Bangalore, HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd Asian style kitchen Plywood White Countertop,Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Kitchen,Kitchen sink,Wood,Sink,Kitchen appliance,Interior design
HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd

4BHK Home Interior End to End Turnkey Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd
HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd
HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd

Kitchen islands are usually spacious and allow you to cook in comfort and style. Give a break to conventional kitchens and re-model your kitchen. Add extra storage and seating with a beautifully designed kitchen island. Feeling inspired already? Checkout more amazing kitchen designs here.

Modern breakfast bar

kitchen - breakfast counter Uncut Design Lab Built-in kitchens
Uncut Design Lab

kitchen—breakfast counter

Uncut Design Lab
Uncut Design Lab
Uncut Design Lab

Make cooking a fun activity and interact with others while using an excellent breakfast counter that makes you want to come back to it. Don’t miss out on the fun and frolic while cooking; instead, make your kitchen beautiful and functional in equal measure without affecting your productivity.

Beautiful vessel sink

K HOUSE, KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE Asian style kitchen Plywood Brown Cabinetry,Property,Tap,Building,Window,Furniture,Countertop,Plumbing fixture,Sink,Fixture
KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE

K HOUSE

KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE
KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE
KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE

Every aspect of your home deserves attention to minute details and sinks should be no different. Beautifully conceptualised and designed, the kitchen sinks will add elegance to any decor. Listen to the music, engage in a loving family conversation, or simply watch the tiny rain droplets fall through the windows from your well-designed kitchen.

Minimalist kitchen bar

Kitchen entrance bar counter homify Asian style kitchen
homify

Kitchen entrance bar counter

homify
homify
homify

Give your guests something to talk about during dinners and parties, courtesy a stunning kitchen entrance bar cabinet. After all, it doesn’t hurt to be a bartender every now and then. A small bar unit at the entrance of the kitchen can be the difference between plain mediocrity and class.

Blissful balcony

Green Blacony, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Takeaway Interiors

Green Blacony

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

A balcony is where a lot of conversations are conjured up, created and calibrated upon. It is a comfortable place, where people like to spend their evenings engaging in a plethora of activities. Read a book, make a phone call or play with your beloved pet; a well-decorated balcony rarely goes unused. Add creative lights, comfortable seating and lush green plants to get the picture perfect balcony wall that you’ve always cherished.

Modern bathroom

Beautifull Bathroom Alaya D'decor BathroomDecoration Tiles White
Alaya D&#39;decor

Beautifull Bathroom

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Relax your body and mind after a stressful day under a hot shower. White marbles have a penchant for imbuing luxury and style to bathrooms. From vintage bathroom fixtures to vibrant wallpapers, there are many ways to revamp a bathroom. Give your bathroom a modern makeover right away and feel the difference for yourself. 

Checkout these 7 latest bathroom design trends here.


Luxurious bedroom

Residential - Lower Parel, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Lower Parel

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

We’ve all yearned to throng into our respective bedrooms after a long day at work, hoping to be nurtured and rejuvenated to face the rigours of everyday life. You might as well do that by spending your night in a comfortable bedroom.  Having a great view from a bedroom is of paramount importance because it tends to set the tone for the rest of your day. Decorate your bedroom with wooden storage boxes and an artistic wall hanging that inspires you to do more.

Beautiful garden water feature

homify Garden Swim baths & ponds
homify

homify
homify
homify

Create a scenic view by adding a water feature in your outdoor space.  A waterfountain or koi pond doesn’t have to be expensive; there are many DIY methods to prepare one for your home. You can also add pathways and beautiful flowers to decorate the garden space.

Comfortable dining area

Dinning Area Nuvo Designs Dining roomAccessories & decoration Plywood
Nuvo Designs

Dinning Area

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

Don’t say no to a proper dining area while building or renovating a home. Whether you are a fan of glass top dining tables or wooden ones, choose a dining table that matches the interiors of your home and enjoy every meal with your loved ones.

Traditional library

Home Library Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Home Library

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Books are one of the best friends of mankind. Having a library space or reading corner is considered to be trendy and stylish for all the right reasons. Arrange creative storage shelves with love and care to make your library look distinctly stylish.

Eye-catching windows and doors

PARIS ROSE Cabbages & Roses Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

PARIS ROSE

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

Don’t underestimate the role of windows and doors in interior designing. Windows and doors add a sophisticated look and accentuate the interiors of any home.

Always dreamt of renovating or building a home to suit your requirements, but kept on postponing it? Well, it’s never too late to start your home renovation project.

If you liked this ideabook, have a peek into How to have a small wondeful Indian home in 40m2.

A Bengaluru apartment full of elegance and simplicity!


Discover home inspiration!

