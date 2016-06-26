10 Inspiring Ideas to Design Indian Terraces

To escape from the hustle and bustle of life and just enjoy nature in its finest form is what everyone craves for. Giving you a little extra space, a chance to maybe catch the first glimpse of the sun or breathe in that breath of fresh air is your terrace. Well, no one likes an overcrowded terrace full with unneccessary stuff. We're going to take a look at some of the ways you could ramp up that terrace of yours to give you the feel you have been waiting for all along
An extension of a luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai, this spacious terrace is reminiscent of a King’s court. It blends minimalist modern design with traditional Indian elements, keeping with the underlying design theme of the home. A wide wooden tiled pathway divides the lush garden area from the regal divan seating. Guests will feel like royalty for sure!
For a starry night surprise on the deck of your terrace, try out the Moonlit Magic, for a truly stunning experience. What makes it stand out is the innovative floor lighting merged with deck tiles. The semi open design along with the white lights beneath your feet will undoubtedly give you a feel of the ocean and make you believe that you are treading upon a sky full of stars. Remember the coldplay song?
A classic adaptation of the phrase
Less-is-more, this terrace in all
its modern elegance stands out. Built in bench seating, perfected with straight
lines alongside a rooftop lawn. The stark artwork is upped a notch with the
wall cladding, furthering the minimalist approach.
Paradise city doesn't seem like such a far fetched idea when it comes to this terrace designed by Dipen Gada & Associates. The terrace merges with the spacious foyer which leads you to your home. For a nice relaxing day to bask in the sun as the wind gently blows across, coupled with a 180 degree view of the city this is paradise on earth.
In a villa located in Bangalore, this terrace laden with cosy nooks sheltered by bamboo roofing makes it a perfect idea for a getaway. For some alone time to just maybe catch up with a book or to just marvel at the beauty that it is this one is a must try. The natural harmony is elevated by the stone cladding on the walls and the bougainvillea trellis. Check out decor ideas for small terraces here.
Nothing says bear minimum as does this terrace. With just a sun umbrella over a dining set, a candle stand and diffused lighting under the railings, this is simplicity in its finest form. The canopies all around ensure that it would never get lonely up there!
A Balinese Gazebo with a rooftop lawn spells out the perfect terrace. Watching the sunset from beneath the thatched roof, watching the sun as it fades away into the silhouette of the distant trees and feel the breeze in this temple like ensemble.
A covered pergola shades you from the sun and its bamboo blinds gives you that much needed privacy as well. The edges of the terrace are decked with flowers and plants while wooden boards give life to the flooring. Ideal for sitting back and enjoying a cup of coffee.
This modern house provides a glazed, fine view where time and space appear to halt. The lawn along with the antique furniture lets you reminisce in the medieval times. A truly captivating view awaits you as you sit on the terrace.
Majestic in its royalty infused brick porch with table and chairs, ideal for a kitty party or a book reading club. Capture the greenery all around as you sip on that glass of tea whilst watching nature unfold before your very eyes. So there you have it, our pick of the best homify India terraces. What are you waiting for? Time to get that terrace talking!