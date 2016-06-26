Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Inspiring Ideas to Design Indian Terraces

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows
To escape from the hustle and bustle of life and just enjoy nature in its finest form is what everyone craves for. Giving you a little extra space, a chance to maybe catch the first glimpse of the sun or breathe in that breath of fresh air is your terrace. Well, no one likes an overcrowded terrace full with unneccessary stuff. We're going to take a look at some of the ways you could ramp up that terrace of yours to give you the feel you have been waiting for all along

1. Royal Splendour

Indian Maharaja Baithak homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

Indian Maharaja Baithak

homify
homify
homify

An extension of a luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai, this spacious terrace is reminiscent of a King’s court. It blends minimalist modern design with traditional Indian elements, keeping with the underlying design theme of the home. A wide wooden tiled pathway divides the lush garden area from the regal divan seating. Guests will feel like royalty for sure!

2. A floor full of stars

J TERRACE, SHROFFLEóN SHROFFLEóN Balcony, veranda & terrace Sky,Building,Plant,Tree,Window,Architecture,Road surface,Asphalt,Arecales,Urban design
SHROFFLEóN

J TERRACE

SHROFFLEóN
SHROFFLEóN
SHROFFLEóN

For a starry night surprise on the deck of your terrace, try out the Moonlit Magic, for a truly stunning experience. What makes it stand out is the innovative floor lighting merged with deck tiles. The semi open design along with the white lights beneath your feet will undoubtedly give you a feel of the ocean and make you believe that you are treading upon a sky full of stars. Remember the coldplay song?

3. Minimalist Magnificence

Terrace Aayam Consultants Modern balcony, veranda & terrace terrace,rooftop terrace
Aayam Consultants

Terrace

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

A classic adaptation of the phrase Less-is-more, this terrace in all its modern elegance stands out. Built in bench seating, perfected with straight lines alongside a rooftop lawn. The stark artwork is upped a notch with the wall cladding, furthering the minimalist approach.

4. Paradise Pathway

Nikhil patel residence, Dipen Gada & Associates Dipen Gada & Associates Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Furniture,Property,Table,Plant,Couch,Chair,Shade,Sky,Outdoor furniture,Flooring
Dipen Gada &amp; Associates

Nikhil patel residence

Dipen Gada & Associates
Dipen Gada &amp; Associates
Dipen Gada & Associates

Paradise city doesn't seem like such a far fetched idea when it comes to this terrace designed by Dipen Gada & Associates. The terrace merges with the spacious foyer which leads you to your home. For a nice relaxing day to bask in the sun as the wind gently blows across, coupled with a 180 degree view of the city this is paradise on earth.

5. Harmonious Hideaway

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a villa located in Bangalore, this terrace laden with cosy nooks sheltered by bamboo roofing makes it a perfect idea for a getaway. For some alone time to just maybe catch up with a book or to just marvel at the beauty that it is this one is a must try. The natural harmony is elevated by the stone cladding on the walls and the bougainvillea trellis. Check out decor ideas for small terraces here

6. Simply Beautifying

Terrace groupDCA Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
groupDCA

Terrace

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

Nothing says bear minimum as does this terrace. With just a sun umbrella over a dining set, a candle stand and diffused lighting under the railings, this is simplicity in its finest form. The canopies all around ensure that it would never get lonely up there!


7. Heavenly Haven

homify Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

A Balinese Gazebo with a rooftop lawn spells out the perfect terrace. Watching the sunset from beneath the thatched roof, watching the sun as it fades away into the silhouette of the distant trees and feel the breeze in this temple like ensemble.

8. The Humble Abode

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

A covered pergola shades you from the sun and its bamboo blinds gives you that much needed privacy as well. The edges of the terrace are decked with flowers and plants while wooden boards give life to the flooring. Ideal for sitting back and enjoying a cup of coffee.

9. Cliff Dwelling

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

This modern house provides a glazed, fine view where time and space appear to halt. The lawn along with the antique furniture lets you reminisce in the medieval times. A truly captivating view awaits you as you sit on the terrace.

10. Homeliness Revisited

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

Majestic in its royalty infused brick porch with table and chairs, ideal for a kitty party or a book reading club. Capture the greenery all around as you sip on that glass of tea whilst watching nature unfold before your very eyes. So there you have it, our pick of the best homify India terraces. What are you waiting for? Time to get that terrace talking! 

A small home filled with positive energy and sunshine!
terraces


