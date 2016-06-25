3 Magical home facade renovations

The English have a saying that says
there's never a second chance for a first impression. We would say that the first impression is what counts. And if we consider this statement with regards to a home, the focus is on the first sight of the house or the facade of the house. That's why facade renovations must be so popular!
The objective of this before and after tour is to study and evaluate different variants of improvements we can make to beautify the outside of a building and achieve an excellent first impression.
Let's review together three examples where we can observe the
before and after transformation of a facade. These home renovation projects were carried out by RenoBuild Algarve, architects based in Portugal.
In this first example the building is in good general condition but it looks at first glance that it needs what we colloquially call a
face wash. You can see that on the floor and surrounding land, there is undergrowth and signs of temporary abandonment. Consider, then, what actions we can take, and with what materials we can improve the outward appearance of this building.
Abracadabra, and a nice facade appears! Fascinating changes are achieved without a large investment, but with good ideas.The building previously had red porcelain tiles, but now it's coated with natural stone extending across the front, giving the feeling of a base. In addition, the walls were painted a light color and combined with beige stones, creating a rustic and elegant style. Last but not least, the gravel is perfect for outdoor flooring because it allows the passage of water and is very durable and easy to maintain.
Before, our experts worked on this house, the old paint was peeling off the wall, causing the building to look dilapidated when it was actually in rather good condition. We can also see that the gate of the entrance is unpainted and almost naked, revealing its metallic material. Let's see what happened next.
A fresh coat of paint can do wonders, to change the exterior of a home and make it feel fresh and new. It is a quick, economical and effective way to get a radical change. Walls and fences were painted with quality products to continue to face the ravages of sun, wind and temperature changes. Last but not least, flowers planted in the garden bed give the house the fresh start it deserves.
Before the remodeling, the facade seemed to be fading away with the paint peeling off and the colour losing its vibrancy. Cracks and fissures on the wall made it look like it was about to break or collapse at any time. Next, let's see the miraculous transformation that took over the facade of this house.
With cracks repaired and a new paint job with simple and soft colors such as cream and yellow, this house looks as good as new again. The flooring was removed and replaced, while the signature patterned tile outside the house was preserved to serve as a hallmark of the house.
