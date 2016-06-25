3 Magical home facade renovations

The English have a saying that says there's never a second chance for a first impression. We would say that the first impression is what counts. And if we consider this statement with regards to a home, the focus is on the first sight of the house or the facade of the house. That's why facade renovations must be so popular!

The objective of this before and after tour is to study and evaluate different variants of improvements we can make to beautify the outside of a building and achieve an excellent first impression. Let's review together three examples where we can observe the before and after transformation of a facade. These home renovation projects were carried out by RenoBuild Algarve, architects based in Portugal.