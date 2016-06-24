A home without style gets a spectacular revamp

Change is the only constant in our world. Even if you don't change anything in your home for ages, time and nature will take its course and make sure some changes are made. More often than not, changes left up to time and nature will result in a stale home which is sad and depressing. That was the state of this home before the renovation. Thankfully, OUA, architects based in South Korea came to the rescue and saved this home. The design team transformed the stale studio apartment into a fashionable, trendsetting home. However, the thing that captured our interest most about this home makeover is the multi-functional furniture and beautiful decorations. If you're looking for a low-budget way to modify your apartment, you've come to the right place.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at the before and after pictures of this home renovation project shall we?