A home without style gets a spectacular revamp

Change is the only constant in our world. Even if you don't change anything in your home for ages, time and nature will take its course and make sure some changes are made. More often than not, changes left up to time and nature will result in a stale home which is sad and depressing. That was the state of this home before the renovation. Thankfully, OUA, architects based in South Korea came to the rescue and saved this home. The design team transformed the stale studio apartment into a fashionable, trendsetting home. However, the thing that captured our interest most about this home makeover is the multi-functional furniture and beautiful decorations. If you're looking for a low-budget way to modify your apartment, you've come to the right place.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at the before and after pictures of this home renovation project shall we?
Before the renovation, we looked at this strange, cramped bedroom and comforted ourselves saying,
it could be worse. However, it didn't take us long to realize the wasted potential of this room, and that it deserved better.
Although we can appreciate the fact that someone took the effort of trying to bring life to the room with that quirky wallpaper, it hasn't actually done much good for the room. We trust that the design team will do a better job. Let's find out.
The room is basically unrecognizable, if it wasn't for that fridge and window in the same place it was before. At first glance, the bright and eager colour scheme and decorations make the room feel young at heart. We especially love the inspired use of multi-functional furniture and that pull out desk is simply brilliant! This room is a shining example that you can fit all that you need to live in one room and still have space to be comfortable and happy.
There's not much point in having a rooftop space if it's just going to be left on its own like this. We feel like pulling our hair and screaming at this wasted potential, especially when the apartment space is so small to start with. It's such a shame to leave this place unattended when it could be an extra room. Next, let's see what happened to this outdoor space.
All it needed was a fresh coat of paint and some furniture. The design team have managed to make it look like a lovely outdoor dining area with the help of a chic plastic table in red coupled with some simple white chairs. This part of the home renovation project demonstrates how important it is for small homes to make the most of every available inch of space. Now residents can enjoy this beautiful outdoor space with friends, instead of having to cram into a small studio apartment.
We've all heard of a warm welcome, but what about a bright welcome? Well, here it is. A bright blue main door greets us at the entrance, while fun and colourful decorations standby and wave. The practical hanging hooks by the door adds convenience as well as style to this hallway.
This dining space literally has fun written on its wall, and the multi-coloured dining chairs do a great job in enhancing this happy-go-lucky vibe. The decorations employed here are simple yet charming, blending in well with the casual atmosphere in this apartment.
We hope you've been inspired by this before and after tour of a home renovation project.