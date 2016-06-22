10 Magical Ideas For Using Mirrors In Your Home

What’s life without a bit of reflection?! Mirrors are a beauty accessory, whether you are looking into them, or they are reflecting your home. They are a favourite with designers who like to use them as a decorative element on the living room wall or to add a sense of spaciousness to a room. They can be cleverly used to distract or highlight, bringing out the best in your home.
We’ve picked 10 interesting design ideas to give you some inspiration to use mirrors in your home. Have a look…
Incorporating an exquisite design feature such as mirror wall art in your themed garden can add to its beauty. Besides being an eye-catching piece or art, it reflects the natural beauty all around and adds to the tranquillity.
A carefully placed mirror can reflect the lush landscaping in the garden outside the window and bring a refreshing touch to a room. This way, you get to see the garden even when you aren’t facing it, giving the impression that you are surrounded by greenery.
A minimalist bathroom can get a boost with the addition of an artistic or geometric mirror frame. Besides contributing to the brightness of the room by reflecting the light, it also makes it more stylish.
If you have a narrow passageway at the entrance to your apartment or home, placing a couple of large mirrors on the walls can make the area seem more spacious. In addition, they reflect light and banish darkness from the area, making your home appear welcoming.
A beautifully framed mirror in the entrance foyer is classy. Additionally, it’s a perfect stop for you to check if your make up needs fixing before you greet guests or step out for a party.
A wooden cabinet with mirror panels on the doors is as practical as it is beautiful. The shelves within are perfect for storing books, papers or linen, while the mirror, by reflecting the area facing it, gives the impression that the room is larger than it is.
The use of mirrors to create a wall panel behind the bed adds unmatched sophistication to the room. In addition, by reflecting light it provides much-needed relief from the dominant dark tones of the room.
The large dressing area leading to the bathroom in this architect designed home is carefully covered with sliding glass doors to keep the area looking neat and clutter-free. The floor-to-ceiling glass makes the area appear ultra-spacious in addition to providing a full-length reflection while dressing.
In a small apartment, visually stretch the bedroom space by placing a mirror to reflect the bed and windows. It automatically makes the room appear twice as large as it actually is.
Most Indian apartments have small living and dining areas. Using a mirror wall helps in reflecting light from the windows as well as the white walls to make the rooms comfortably spacious.
Do you have any interesting ideas for using mirrors to add elegance and space to your home? Check out this ideabook for more tips on using mirrors.