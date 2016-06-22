Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Magical Ideas For Using Mirrors In Your Home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Bedroom
What’s life without a bit of reflection?! Mirrors are a beauty accessory, whether you are looking into them, or they are reflecting your home. They are a favourite with designers who like to use them as a decorative element on the living room wall or to add a sense of spaciousness to a room. They can be cleverly used to distract or highlight, bringing out the best in your home.

We’ve picked 10 interesting design ideas to give you some inspiration to use mirrors in your home. Have a look…

Artistically Framing Landscapes

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Nest—Private residence at Koregaon Park

Incorporating an exquisite design feature such as mirror wall art in your themed garden can add to its beauty. Besides being an eye-catching piece or art, it reflects the natural beauty all around and adds to the tranquillity.

Bringing the Outdoors Indoors

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs ArtworkOther artistic objects
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

A carefully placed mirror can reflect the lush landscaping in the garden outside the window and bring a refreshing touch to a room. This way, you get to see the garden even when you aren’t facing it, giving the impression that you are surrounded by greenery.

Wall Art

3bhk at Jogeshwari, SwitchOver Studio SwitchOver Studio Modern style bedroom
SwitchOver Studio

3bhk at Jogeshwari

A minimalist bathroom can get a boost with the addition of an artistic or geometric mirror frame. Besides contributing to the brightness of the room by reflecting the light, it also makes it more stylish.

Expanding Narrow Hallways

Hibiscus Gurgaon, ACQ Design ACQ Design Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting mirrors,consoles
ACQ Design

Hibiscus Gurgaon

If you have a narrow passageway at the entrance to your apartment or home, placing a couple of large mirrors on the walls can make the area seem more spacious. In addition, they reflect light and banish darkness from the area, making your home appear welcoming.

Elegant Foyer

Prabhadevi , Elevate Lifestyles Elevate Lifestyles Minimalist living room
Elevate Lifestyles

Prabhadevi

A beautifully framed mirror in the entrance foyer is classy. Additionally, it’s a perfect stop for you to check if your make up needs fixing before you greet guests or step out for a party.

Storage with a Purpose

Appleby Oak Double Wardrobe with Mirrors The Cotswold Company BedroomWardrobes & closets
The Cotswold Company

Appleby Oak Double Wardrobe with Mirrors

A wooden cabinet with mirror panels on the doors is as practical as it is beautiful. The shelves within are perfect for storing books, papers or linen, while the mirror,  by reflecting the area facing it, gives the impression that the room is larger than it is.


Show Stopper

Glamour Bedroom homify Bedroom
homify

Glamour Bedroom

The use of mirrors to create a wall panel behind the bed adds unmatched sophistication to the room. In addition, by reflecting light it provides much-needed relief from the dominant dark tones of the room.

Full-length Dressing

Bridal Room, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Eclectic style dressing room
SDA designs

Bridal Room, Mumbai.

The large dressing area leading to the bathroom in this architect designed home is carefully covered with sliding glass doors to keep the area looking neat and clutter-free. The floor-to-ceiling glass makes the area appear ultra-spacious in addition to providing a full-length reflection while dressing.

Adding Space to Bedrooms

Apartment Interiors, Studio Stimulus Studio Stimulus Modern dressing room
Studio Stimulus

Apartment Interiors

In a small apartment, visually stretch the bedroom space by placing a mirror to reflect the bed and windows. It automatically makes the room appear twice as large as it actually is.

Mirror Walls

homify Modern dressing room Marble White
homify

Most Indian apartments have small living and dining areas. Using a mirror wall helps in reflecting light from the windows as well as the white walls to make the rooms comfortably spacious.

Do you have any interesting ideas for using mirrors to add elegance and space to your home? Check out this ideabook for more tips on using mirrors.

From Gloomy to Trendy: An Apartment Comes to Life!
Do you use mirrors as a design accessory? Comment below to let us know your unique ideas for using mirrors to beautify your home.


