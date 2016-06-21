The Modern home of secret luxury!

The beautiful coastline of Australia has fascinated travelers since time immemorial, very few have managed to enjoy the majestic scenery for a lifetime by having the home of their dreams close to it. We take you on the tour of a striking seaside mansion full of luxury, it has been lucky enough to be located close to the beautiful Australian coastline and showcases a marvelous combination of glass and concrete, welcoming us to explore its modern interiors and architectural design. Let us explore this stunning home to see if it looks just as stylish and timeless inside as the imposing facade outside through the lens of D–MAX Photography.
The imposing facade of this two level mansion has a strong personality that rises above its peers with a beautiful courtyard and rock garden. A short flight of stairs takes us to the front door which is bathed in neutral tones but has quirky dark toned roof that forms part of the floor of the room above. Open and enclosed spaces have been combined together in an exquisite manner to design a home that provides the right sense of balance between natural and artificial elements with an open balcony and a private veranda. The space around the yard here has been enhanced with twin stone benches so that the owners and their friends can relax here and discuss the day’s events post dinner.
The grand lobby greets us with its magnificent vista of open floor design and highlights the uniform environment of the mansion brushed with soft colors and bold angles. The stairs guide us lead us down as we step on the natural stone floor and explore this level first before stepping upstairs. Subtle touches of color have been provided by the brass urn holding a flourishing fern and an impressionist painting against a gray backdrop.
Though grey is the dominant color in this section of the house, a warm brown sofa with soft colored cushions and a rustic center table in the living room bring vibrancy. Sliding glass doors behind the sofa keep the area bright throughout the day with natural light and help create additional seating area during barbecue parties in the rear veranda.
The view of the garden and pool from this minimalist living room took our breath away and we marveled at the architect’s ability to combine natural beauty with modern architecture. Grey porcelain tiles mimicking cement floor provide an elegant contrast to the wide rustic wooden dining table and comfortable chairs that can seat the whole family together at mealtimes.
We now explore the last room on this level which is the modern linear kitchen. Separated into three sections, two are work stations and preparation areas, while an entire wall is fitted with the latest cooking gadgets and storage cabinets. Doesn't this fabulous kitchen island welcome you to pull out the bar stools and ask the chef to cook up a delicious meal? Timber panels on the island cabinets lend warmth to the monochrome kitchen setting.
Complimentary words about the scenery, decor and view failed us when we stepped on to this balcony. With the blue sky reflecting off the wide swimming pool spread out below and a comfortable settee on the balcony you too would not want to step away from the panoramic view.
Eclectic design and rustic furniture is the mainstay of this elegant bedroom where the only sign of color is visible in the canary yellow rimmed bed-sheet and pillows. Simple unpainted wooden cabinets retain the rustic touch and also provide sufficient storage.
On the last leg of our tour of this beautiful house we stop to enjoy a poolside barbecue party on the rear patio. Situated off the living room the barbecue section is covered by a roof extending up to the end of the veranda. The glass railing along the porch unites the exteriors of the mansion together in a classy manner.
Looking to create your dream mansion beside the sea, then this dream seaside escape should help you.