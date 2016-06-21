9 Elegant Ideas For Creating Bedroom Partitions

A bedroom partition serves several purposes. In some homes, it provides privacy, creates visual separation or demarcates living and sleeping areas in a studio apartment or loft. Partitions can also add an interesting design element that clearly separates relaxation and living spaces in large bedrooms.
If you ever wanted a bedroom partition in your home these stunning options will get you excited!
An artistic partition such as this one with decorative mirrors and crystal bead curtains adds glamour to the bedroom while cleverly covering the passageway leading to the attached bathroom. The reflection of light in the mirror also adds a sense of spaciousness.
Design meets functionality in this lovely sculpted partition that features the head post curling over the top of the bed like a protective shell. The perfectly coordinated bedside units and convenient shelf space built into the footboard create a self-contained space for relaxing with a book or reaching across for your guitar and strumming a few chords.
In a small studio apartment or a large bedroom with a separate sitting area or lounge, accordion-style folding glass doors create a classy partition to offer privacy when required. At other times, they can be folded away to give the room an open feel.
Glass panelled sliding partitions, like in this studio designed by Ink Architecture, are perfect for creating private nooks within an open plan. The doors can be kept closed for privacy, blocking the bedroom from direct views from the rest of the home.
A contemporary wardrobe with opaque glass sliding doors works well in partitioning this large hall-like bedroom. Besides tucking away the bed from views from neighbouring apartments, the area beyond the wardrobe doubles up as a cosy sitting area with a view.
In this charming duplex apartment, the cement-clad stairway leads to the open bedroom on the mezzanine floor. The half-wall acts as the partition that hides the bedroom from the lower level of the home. Well-planned pull out drawers does away with the need for wardrobes for storage.
If you are a fan of four-poster beds and have the space for it in your bedroom, there’s no better way to create a privacy partition for the bed than by drawing the sheer curtains across the four sides. It also gives the bedroom a classic romantic feel!
Not every bedroom needs a protective partition for privacy. Sometimes it’s an interesting design element like in this bedroom where the wooden archway acts as a visual separator between the bed and the seating area in the room.
In this bedroom too the wooden louvered structure on the ceiling acts as a roof over the bed, separating the sleeping area from the rest of the room. It’s a design element that blends perfectly with the wooden flooring of the bedroom and carries through the warm ambiance.
Have you ever thought of having a partition in your bedroom? If so, which of these designs is your favourite? Visit this ideabook for more ideas on sprucing up your bedroom.