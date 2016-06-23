Before and After: An overcrowded home suddenly becomes spacious

Join us on this before and after tour today to have the privilege of seeing an overcrowded house become a spacious home. The professionals responsible for this fascinating home renovation project are no other than Beat Nievergelt, architects based in Switzerland. Before the renovation, the old derelict home had a tangible lack of charisma. The overcrowded spaces didn't help either. However, after the renovation, the sad state of the house was improved drastically by adding space and style to the interiors and exteriors. The hodgepodge of colours and patterns that added to the cramped feeling of the home were replaced by a more sophisticated and understated style. This and many other changes have contributed to make it the beautiful home that it is now.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out the before and after pictures of this stunning home renovation project shall we?