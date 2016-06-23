Before and After: An overcrowded home suddenly becomes spacious

Join us on this before and after tour today to have the privilege of seeing an overcrowded house become a spacious home. The professionals responsible for this fascinating home renovation project are no other than Beat Nievergelt, architects based in Switzerland. Before the renovation, the old derelict home had a tangible lack of charisma. The overcrowded spaces didn't help either. However, after the renovation, the sad state of the house was improved drastically by adding space and style to the interiors and exteriors. The hodgepodge of colours and patterns that added to the cramped feeling of the home were replaced by a more sophisticated and understated style. This and many other changes have contributed to make it the beautiful home that it is now.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Now, let's check out the before and after pictures of this stunning home renovation project shall we?
Before the renovation, the kitchen felt like it had been pushed to a corner. It was overcrowded, cluttered, and cramped due to the poorly planned layout and distribution. Although the kitchen served its purpose, it lacked joy. The outdated wooden coatings on the cabinets looked out of place with the modern kitchen appliances, while the floor tiles were begging for some attention. Next, let's see how the kitchen has been transformed.
After the renovation, it's amazing to see how the kitchen has expanded to become an open and spacious room. The layout of the kitchen has changed completely. Now, a kitchen island takes centre stage and more food preparation areas are created due to better distribution. White holds dominance in this kitchen, while wooden floors add warmth to the space.
Before the renovation, the lurid colour of the staircase rendered it obtrusive and tasteless. To add to it, the contrast with the white walls and black edges on the stairs made it look even more horrible. The mismatched railing didn't help either. Next, let's see what changes changes took place in this staircase.
Pictured here, we see that the spiral design of the staircase remains, but the colour palette has been changed. Now, the wooden stairs add continuity and warmth to the home, while the metal railing adds an urban touch to the space. Finally, the white walls are in harmony with the stairs, injecting a subtle charm that blends in well with the rest of the house.
From the mismatched patterns and the hodgepodge of colours, it is evident that this dining room comes from another era. Although, we can clearly see that some effort has gone into decorating this space, the outcome is at the very least, disappointing. The busy patterns and colours make this space look overcrowded even though there's actually not much furniture taking up the space. Come on, let's see what happened next.
A sleek and simple wooden dining table coupled with multi-coloured chairs injects a healthy dose of fun to the casual atmosphere. The table is decorated with a plate of fruits, and natural light floods the area through the windows in the kitchen, creating a positive vibe. For more inspiration, have a look at some dining rooms here on homify.
Pictured here, we see an awesome attic bathroom that has optimized space in such a way so as to make it comfortable and convenient. The stylish bathroom is predominantly white, with black accents offering a striking contrast. Although it is minimalist in style, a rustic touch is obvious with the wooden beams that stretch across the bathroom.
Don't worry, the exteriors were not left out of this grand makeover. The garden has blossomed with more flowers and vegetation, and a pretty patio with a natural stone pathway leading up to it makes it possible to enjoy the outdoors comfortably.
