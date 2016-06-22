A Stunning Indian home combining beautiful colours with modern design!

To design a true masterpiece, architects and designers need creative freedom to explore viable ideas that can improve the ambience of a home that is being built. The home that we are taking a tour of today is one such aesthetically designed residence wherein traditional Indian design traditions have been juxtaposed against a neutral colour palette. Designed by Hyderabad based Urban Shaastra Design Studio, the single family home is warm and welcoming with soft recessed lights and open floor design.
Soft lights, neutral tones and comfortable furniture are the highlights of this smartly designed living room that glows with calm positivism. The owners being movie buffs wanted a movie theater like entertainment area and the designers have created exactly that, by fitting the television on the wall panel and surrounding it with in-wall décor. Timber touches on the ceiling act as support bases for recessed lighting that adds to the glow above the television.
The living room leads off from the left side into the dining area and kitchen with a breakfast counter. Both these sections have been setup in an open floor room with a modern kitchen designed in wood and chrome. We cannot help but admire the subtle way in which timber panels just below the roof bring the home together with recessed lighting placed within them. A sliding door opening out into the wash area from the dining room brings in natural light and makes it feel bright and airy.
A beautifully designed breakfast counter is the first element that catches our gaze as we step into this space. A small outdoor deck enclosed by a compound wall gives the family a nice outdoor space to enjoy the warm summer evenings, yet enjoy privacy from the neighbouring houses.
Dressed in muted shades of lavender and pale yellow this cavernous master bedroom of this beautiful home has been designed with an eclectic twist by incorporating geometric patterns in the furnishing. Dark wood bedroom furniture brings character to the room as does the wood paneled mirror. Gorgeous recessed ceiling lights further illuminate the space and spread a soft glow..
A dainty puja room across the kitchen separated by a prominent wooden frame is decorated with stained glass doors and traditional décor at the threshold. This design is typical from some Indian homes where the puja room is always an essential part of the kitchen.
We conclude our exploration of this lovely home with a peek into the backyard wash area that was teasing us from the dining room. A discreet round bamboo washbasin can be accessed by stepping on a few granite tiles after a mouthwatering home cooked meal.
Simple, elegant and stylish are the ideal words to describe this wonderfully warm home. If you like this small tour of an Indian home, have a look at this ideabook on A stunning small family home.