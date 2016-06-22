Before and After: An old-fashioned family transformed like MAGIC!

Join us on this before and after tour today to watch an old-fashioned family home transform into a modern abode like magic. With the expertise from RF Architekten, architects based in Germany, this outdated home was given a dramatic makeover and renewed. Although the old house was not in a very bad condition to start with, it desperately needed a revamp. This was not an easy home renovation project though.The professionals had to demolish supporting walls and replace them in various locations. However, when you see the end result, you will see that it was worth it. After all, who does not want more space at home?
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Now, let's have a look at the before and after pictures of this incredible home renovation project shall we?
Pictured here, we see the house already in the process of renovation. Even if the big hole in the wall was not originally there, we can see how small and sad this kitchen was with its outdated cabinets and poor distribution. The color palette of grey and white also made the space dull and boring.
We predict that opening up the kitchen slightly, coating it with colours, and adding modern cabinets will achieve the desired results. Was this the direction taken by the architects? We will find out next.
True enough, the kitchen has been opened up and made more spacious.The old cabinets have been replaced with more contemporary looking ones, which coordinate with the design of the door. The pale beige colour of the walls and floor offer a slight contrast with the white furniture, while a new set of table and chairs improve the comfort situation in the kitchen. For more inspiration, have a look at kitchen designs here on homify.
In this image we see the exteriors of the house still in relatively good condition. However, there's also plenty of underused potential here. It could definitely look better right? Time and nature had taken its course on the facade of the house, while the garden looked neglected and untamed. Simple things like a good cleaning, a fresh coat of paint, and a more organized garden would make a world of difference.
Isn't it amazing what a fresh coat of paint can do? The facade is now renewed and fresh. The garden also had a simple makeover, and is now much more inviting. Actually, the changes made were small, but it made all the difference. This is a shining example of the fact that you do not necessarily need dramatic renovations to improve the appearance of your home.
Pictured here, we see the bathroom already in the process of remodeling. The clients had requested for a modern bathroom that was comfortable and practical. Next, let's see what happened to this bathroom after the transformation.
After the renovation, a predominantly white bathroom with the comforts and convenience of modernity emerges. Pictured here, we see that a bidet bowl has been added next to the toilet bowl, while shelves have been embedded into the structure of the walls to provide more storage space.
