Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and After: An old-fashioned family transformed like MAGIC!

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Loading admin actions …

Join us on this before and after tour today to watch an old-fashioned family home transform into a modern abode like magic. With the expertise from RF Architekten, architects based in Germany, this outdated home was given a dramatic makeover and renewed. Although the old house was not in a very bad condition to start with, it desperately needed a revamp. This was not an easy home renovation project though.The professionals had to demolish supporting walls and replace them in various locations. However, when you see the end result, you will see that it was worth it. After all, who does not want more space at home? 

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at the before and after pictures of this incredible home renovation project shall we? 

Before: a dull kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pictured here, we see the house already in the process of renovation. Even if the big hole in the wall was not originally there, we can see how small and sad this kitchen was with its outdated cabinets and poor distribution. The color palette of grey and white also made the space dull and boring. 

We predict that opening up the kitchen slightly, coating it with colours, and adding modern cabinets will achieve the desired results. Was this the direction taken by the architects? We will find out next. 

After: a modern kitchen

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

True enough, the kitchen has been opened up and made more spacious.The old cabinets have been replaced with more contemporary looking ones, which coordinate with the design of the door. The pale beige colour of the walls and floor offer a slight contrast with the white furniture, while a new set of table and chairs improve the comfort situation in the kitchen. For more inspiration, have a look at kitchen designs here on homify

Before: underused potential

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this image we see the exteriors of the house still in relatively good condition. However, there's also plenty of underused potential here. It could definitely look better right? Time and nature had taken its course on the facade of the house, while the garden looked neglected and untamed. Simple things like a good cleaning, a fresh coat of paint, and a more organized garden would make a world of difference. 

After: a renewed facade

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Isn't it amazing what a fresh coat of paint can do? The facade is now renewed and fresh. The garden also had a simple makeover, and is now much more inviting. Actually, the changes made were small, but it made all the difference. This is a shining example of the fact that you do not necessarily need dramatic renovations to improve the appearance of your home.

Work in progress…

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pictured here, we see the bathroom already in the process of remodeling. The clients had requested for a modern bathroom that was comfortable and practical. Next, let's see what happened to this bathroom after the transformation. 

After: a modern bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

After the renovation, a predominantly white bathroom with the comforts and convenience of modernity emerges. Pictured here, we see that a bidet bowl has been added next to the toilet bowl, while shelves have been embedded into the structure of the walls to provide more storage space. 

We hope you've been inspired by this home renovation project. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at before and after: from an old home to a gold home

A Stunning Indian home combining beautiful colours with modern design!
What do you like most about this home renovation project? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks