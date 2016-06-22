Before and After: An old-fashioned family transformed like MAGIC!

Join us on this before and after tour today to watch an old-fashioned family home transform into a modern abode like magic. With the expertise from RF Architekten, architects based in Germany, this outdated home was given a dramatic makeover and renewed. Although the old house was not in a very bad condition to start with, it desperately needed a revamp. This was not an easy home renovation project though.The professionals had to demolish supporting walls and replace them in various locations. However, when you see the end result, you will see that it was worth it. After all, who does not want more space at home?

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at the before and after pictures of this incredible home renovation project shall we?