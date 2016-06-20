5 Easy ways to have a stunning wardrobe!

Do you look at your wardrobe everyday and feel you have nothing to wear? Do you feel like you are buying plenty of stuff but you can never find them? Do you feel like opening your cupboard is like a nightmare? Well fret no more! Most probably, you don't need more clothes, or space, or a genie! You just need to get organized. If you are not adept at planning, and need a little help, here are 5 simple tips that you can follow and get your wardrobe in order!
The first and most important step in organizing your wardrobe, is to sort your various clothes according to type. Meaning put skirts along with other, hang all the dresses together, hang the sarees in a different section and so on and so forth. If there is more than one person using the wardrobe, sort each person's clothes and create a different section for each, to make life simpler.
Once your clothes are sorted in different piles, you can further organize them according to colour. So put all your whites in corner, the blues next to it, the reds after that and so on. If you don't want to sort it that much, then just for a few big colour schemes like—neutrals, dark colours and bright colours. This will make finding a particular kind and colour of clothing much easier.
Smaller items like ties, belts, socks etc tend to get mixed up and 'lost' with other bigger clothing items the most. So create a separate section for smaller clothing items. Opt for a different drawer or shelf for each item, or invest in a wooden sectional like the one here in this drawer designed by LAMCO DESIGN LTD to keep your wardrobe neat and orderly.
Another big reason why people sometimes don't find what they are looking in a wardrobe, is because it's too dark! A simple way to fix this problem, is to either to build or fix the wardrobe in a place where it receives ample natural light, or to put spotlights on the ceiling and inside the wardrobe to make it well lit.
Finally, if you live in an apartment on a higher floor, or somewhere with less pollution, you can say goodbye to your wardrobe worries by opting for an open cupboard! An open cupboard, when kept neat and tidy like here, makes finding anything and everything a cakewalk. It is also a good way to make your room look more funky!