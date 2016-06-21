Your browser is out-of-date.

5 Exciting small balconies for Indian apartments

Rhea Purnita Paine Rhea Purnita Paine
Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A beautiful view is obviously something that one wants from one's balcony. But in urban homes in India, having a balcony at all is becoming a luxury. So if you are lucky enough to have a balcony in your home, try and make it as beautiful as possible. And to help you do that, we have 5 stunning ideas! So walk through our ideas, tweak a few changes, and your boring old balcony is sure to look much better!

Narrow beauty

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
If you have a small, narrow balcony, don't despair! You don't need a big balcony to make it look beautiful. With some innovative textures like wood, brick and tiles for flooring and walls, and a few plants, even the narrowest space can look more interesting. Since such a space is not big enough to accommodate a sofa set, opt for a wooden bench, or wooden chairs next to a tiled shelf to make the most of such a space.

Minimal modern haven

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Another way to make a tiny balcony stand out is to opt for a minimal modern style there. Less is more should be your mantra to make a small space look better. So opt for a just a sleek round chair or two like the one here make of wicker. Wooden flooring, basic cream walls, boxed gardening and a few lamps will help to make a small balcony look like a minimal modern haven!

Rustic lounging area

Bedroom 3 Terrace TG Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Bedroom 3 Terrace

If you want something a little more comfy, opt for a day-bed like the one in this stunning balcony designed by TG STUDIO. A rug, coffee table and a giant umbrella will make such a space an even more snug lounging area. To add a touch of rustic charm to it, you can go for a brick balustrade and pebbled stone flooring.

Holiday style sun-decks

Projeto, Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores Country style pool
Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores
Whether or not you have a stunning view from your balcony, if you have a balcony that is wide enough, and has enough privacy for you to lounge around in it, opt for sun-decks like the one's here, and turn your balcony from a zone of afternoon tea to a reminder of a seaside holiday! Wooden sun decks with a few cushions or cotton upholstery will look great, along with wooden flooring!

Inexpensive luxury

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
To make a balcony look stylish you don't need to spend a bomb! You can make any balcony look snazzy by simply painting one of the walls in a bright shade, and by creating a seating area with a cement ledge and a couple of wrought iron chairs. If you have the budget, you can opt for a stylish bamboo sofa-set like here. If you are looking to give your balcony a DIY makeover, here are 6 tips.

Do you like these ideas? Let us know in the comments below.


