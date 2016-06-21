Before and After: A home transformed from a beast to a beauty!

Dramatic renovations which transform a home from a beast to a beauty are becoming increasingly popular these days, and this house in South Korea is one example. Before interior designers, Design Seven worked their magic, the building's structure was dilapidated, and it looked dark and depressing. However, the spacious house had lots of potential, and it's amazing to see what the design team has done with it. We don't want to spoil the surprise, but you can expect a real beauty with style and function to go with it.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this amazing home renovation project shall we?
Before the renovation, the house was literally a living nightmare! The ceiling, floor, and walls were like the walking dead, like zombies in a terrifying apocalyptic scene. Also, a lack of natural light made this space dark and scary. Now are you curious to see the dramatic transformation that took place?
If you had to pinch yourself to believe it's real, you're not alone. The result is a bright, open, airy, and stunningly inviting space for a living room. The wooden parquet flooring together with the pristine white ceiling and walls, create a pleasant atmosphere. Integrated lighting in the decorative ceiling adds to the drama of the environment, along with some unconventional decor pieces suspended from the ceiling. Rows of classic white shutters line two of the walls, and allow you to control the amount of natural light entering the room. With all of the shutters open, an expansive view of the outdoors is revealed.
We dare you to take a walk down this hallway after watching a horror movie and not feel sick with apprehension. The conditions of this hallway can be compared to that of a rotting corpse, with only a slight exaggeration! Let's see how the design team worked a miracle by resurecting the dead and bringing it back to life.
What a blessing! The hallway has been saved and it's going to heaven! Now, shiny white walls and patterned patchwork style tiles in black and white have rendered the hallway a sacred passage of sorts. Bright lights and a wooden door with transparencies ensure this space has enough light, zapping away the spooky feeling that it once had. For more inspiration, have a look at hallways here on homify.
Before the remodeling, the outdated kitchen was dressed in dark brown cabinets from another era. It was a functional space, but it did its work with no joy at all. A more modern and stylish approach was required, along with a hint of sophistication and elegance. So here is what the designers came up with…
After the renovation, the kitchen receives a very much needed dose of colour with the cabinets taking on a glossy bluish-grey finish. The straight lines and no-frills style of the kitchen combined with embedded kitchen appliances, conjure up a contemporary feel. The parquet flooring adds continuity to the home, while infusing a natural feel to the space.
Before the renovation, the bathroom gave us an uneasy feeling that we were going to be trapped in a small space.The small bathtub was not using space efficiently and the shower room was pushed to the edges.To add to it, the dull colour scheme and poor lighting made this bathroom boring and uninspiring. Next, let's see what the bathroom looks like after the transformation.
The change in the layout has resulted in a more spacious bathroom, while replacing the dull colours with brighter ones has added a positive vibe to the space. Now, a sleek bathtub is positioned along the wall instead of taking up precious space in the corner, and a partition keeps the open shower area separate. Last but not least, bright lighting sets the right mood for this chic new bathroom.
We hope you've been inspired by this home renovation project. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at before and after: 5 kitchens magically transformed.