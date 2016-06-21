Before and After: A home transformed from a beast to a beauty!

Dramatic renovations which transform a home from a beast to a beauty are becoming increasingly popular these days, and this house in South Korea is one example. Before interior designers, Design Seven worked their magic, the building's structure was dilapidated, and it looked dark and depressing. However, the spacious house had lots of potential, and it's amazing to see what the design team has done with it. We don't want to spoil the surprise, but you can expect a real beauty with style and function to go with it.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this amazing home renovation project shall we?