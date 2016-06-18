Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 Amazing Entrance hallway ideas for Indian homes!

Rhea Purnita Paine Rhea Purnita Paine
Espacios ARCA, Marmoles ARCA Marmoles ARCA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

First impressions may not be last impressions, but they definitely do matter. And the entrance of a home is like meeting someone for the first time. So make sure your entrance hallway stuns one and all, and most importantly reflects your personality. If you need a little help to translate your style into the decor of your entrance hall in a typical Indian home, here are 5 tips that will definitely help you!

Conventional & classic

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

If you are a conventional person by nature, this classic red and white entrance is the perfect pick for you. Paint all the walls a rich shade of red so that the white doors, windows and furniture stand out against it. If you can opt for wooden flooring in such an entrance, it will reign in the classic beauty of a conventional classic style even better.

Minimal Rustic

Espacios ARCA, Marmoles ARCA Marmoles ARCA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Marmoles ARCA

Marmoles ARCA
Marmoles ARCA
Marmoles ARCA

 If you are one of those who thinks less is more, and have a subtle understated style this minimal rustic entrance has been tailor made for you. With a rustic wooden and twine touch, and a plant in a corner, this entrance designed by MARMOLES ARCA has a minimal yet lively vibe.

Modern minimal

Квартира в стиле Loft , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Alexander Krivov

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

If a minimal style is your cup of tea, but you want something more modern and contemporary, an entrance like the one here will be perfect for you. Opt for light coloured brick walls and neutral flooring, and go for striking paintings and a brightly coloured pouf or bench to create a sharp contrast. If your entrance is very small, you can opt for a glass wall or partition like here, to make it look bigger.

Earthy & Unconventional

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

If you are an unconventional person by nature, this dramatic entrance will be the right choice for you. Two different toned walls will look striking in any entrance with a basic tile flooring. Or you can opt for contrasting bright and light walls. To make things more interesting, opt for a mirror above a well crafted sidebar, and display interesting souvenirs there to give people a glimpse of your travels and life!

Lively Mediterranean

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Finally, if you have a subtle understated but lively style, a white or off-white entrance with light coloured Mediterranean tiles will reflect your personality best! In keeping with the restrained use of colour, you can opt for white doors, windows and blinds, and even go for light coloured furniture. A mirror and a plant in a corner, and some cushions that match the tiles, will add life to the space! If you are looking for more ways to use cushions at home, here are 7 helpful ideas. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and implement them!

Before and After: A family apartment refurbished in STYLE
Do you like these ideas? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks