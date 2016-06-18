5 Amazing Entrance hallway ideas for Indian homes!

First impressions may not be last impressions, but they definitely do matter. And the entrance of a home is like meeting someone for the first time. So make sure your entrance hallway stuns one and all, and most importantly reflects your personality. If you need a little help to translate your style into the decor of your entrance hall in a typical Indian home, here are 5 tips that will definitely help you!
If you are a conventional person by nature, this classic red and white entrance is the perfect pick for you. Paint all the walls a rich shade of red so that the white doors, windows and furniture stand out against it. If you can opt for wooden flooring in such an entrance, it will reign in the classic beauty of a conventional classic style even better.
If you are one of those who thinks less is more, and have a subtle understated style this minimal rustic entrance has been tailor made for you. With a rustic wooden and twine touch, and a plant in a corner, this entrance designed by MARMOLES ARCA has a minimal yet lively vibe.
If a minimal style is your cup of tea, but you want something more modern and contemporary, an entrance like the one here will be perfect for you. Opt for light coloured brick walls and neutral flooring, and go for striking paintings and a brightly coloured pouf or bench to create a sharp contrast. If your entrance is very small, you can opt for a glass wall or partition like here, to make it look bigger.
If you are an unconventional person by nature, this dramatic entrance will be the right choice for you. Two different toned walls will look striking in any entrance with a basic tile flooring. Or you can opt for contrasting bright and light walls. To make things more interesting, opt for a mirror above a well crafted sidebar, and display interesting souvenirs there to give people a glimpse of your travels and life!
Finally, if you have a subtle understated but lively style, a white or off-white entrance with light coloured Mediterranean tiles will reflect your personality best! In keeping with the restrained use of colour, you can opt for white doors, windows and blinds, and even go for light coloured furniture. A mirror and a plant in a corner, and some cushions that match the tiles, will add life to the space! If you are looking for more ways to use cushions at home, here are 7 helpful ideas. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and implement them!