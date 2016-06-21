Before and After: A tired family home gets a daring revamp!

After the remodeling, this bathroom feels like the calm after the storm—totally zen! The layout has changed drastically, creating more floor space, while the patterned floor tiles and wooden drawer under the sink add a warm contrast to the bright white bathroom. Clutter has been cleared with efficient storage solutions, and decorations beautify the bathroom and create a pleasant atmosphere.

We hope you've been inspired by this home renovation project. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at before and after: a small home transformed like magic.