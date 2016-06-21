Before and After: A tired family home gets a daring revamp!

When it comes to radical changes in interior design schemes, today's home renovation project is a shining example. Bhavin Taylor Design, interior designers and decorators based in North London have magically transformed a tired, cluttered family home to a lively, cosy abode. The daring revamp sees statement wallpaper and patterns which really take centre stage and inject new life and personality into a tired home. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Let's have a look at the before and after pictures of this home renovation project shall we?
Before the renovation, this space was a mess, but at least it was a colourful one. Pink chairs, mismatched furniture, and a cluttered environment all point towards creativity, but we think there is a much better way of demonstrating creativity just around the corner. Although this room is far from being boring, it's cluttered and disorganized, and definitely needs some work to make it feel more comfortable and homely.
After the remodeling, the cluttered environment has transformed into a neat and tidy living room that is cosy and stylish. We love how the walls have been kept plain and white, while the ceiling gets a fresh look with a contrasting patterned wallpaper. The wooden floor and simple grey carpet share a marriage of convenience in creating a cosy atmosphere in the living room. Vintage sofas and a classic rocking chair inject a healthy dose of personality, but it's that ceiling that we can't stop staring at. Wait. What happened to all the stuff that were flooding the shelves before? Let's find out next.
We absolutely love what the design team has done here with regards to the storage. These built-in integrated cupboards that camouflage with the wall create a discreet storage space where the clutter can be hidden out of sight. Judging from the mess the residents were living in before, we reckon the designers thought it's best to hide away the storage areas.
Even before the remodeling, we can see that this bedroom had clearly paid some attention to interior design. The antique bed certainly is a charmer, and the lantern hanging above was a good try, but it didn't quite stick together. Also the storage and layout were badly planned, and made the room feel smaller and harder to manoeuvre around. Lots of room for improvement for sure. Next, let's take a look at the daring revamp.
The highlight of this daring revamp is definitely the statement wallpaper, but we also love how the design team have mixed the antiques with the contemporary pieces in a harmonious blend. The antique bed from the old bedroom added a comforting familiarity to the space, while the wood flooring added consistency, but just look at that wall.
At first glance, this bathroom looks as though it has a lot going on. It's cluttered with toiletries and other bathroom accessories, leaving little room for aesthetic expression.The lousy layout and distribution holds the sink area, bathtub, and toilet too close together, making the bathroom feel busy. We think this bathroom could definitely use the magic touch of the design team to spice it up. Let's see what happened…
After the remodeling, this bathroom feels like the calm after the storm—totally zen! The layout has changed drastically, creating more floor space, while the patterned floor tiles and wooden drawer under the sink add a warm contrast to the bright white bathroom. Clutter has been cleared with efficient storage solutions, and decorations beautify the bathroom and create a pleasant atmosphere.
We hope you've been inspired by this home renovation project. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at before and after: a small home transformed like magic.