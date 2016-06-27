Your browser is out-of-date.

A family home with a cheerful personality!

Justwords Justwords
Interior Remodellings / Renovation, RenoBuild Algarve
We are busy taking in the sights at Portimao, a bustling town and tourist attraction in Portugal. This beautiful beach side town offers a vibrant cultural scene that reflects in the pretty homes dotting its skyline. This next home is one that had us doing cartwheels of joy thanks to the amazingly vibrant design which is soothing in its rendition. The creative painters at Renobuild Algrave have done a fabulous job with this home, and we invite you to walk in and have a look!

The Mellow Yellow Living Room

Interior Remodellings / Renovation RenoBuild Algarve
The living room is full of homely touches. The one thing that stands out and stays with you long after is the yellow mustard paint that is just the right hue to lift your spirits and soothe you with a cheerful and warm vibe as well. The grey couch and the monochrome and beige accessories make this space come alive even as these elements ground the area.

Natural Light in the Den

Interior Remodellings / Renovation RenoBuild Algarve
The den is surrounded by a curved wall bearing large French windows for plenty of natural light. The television and the artwork make this space where entertainment and relaxation go hand in hand.

A Classic Stone Fireplace

Interior Remodellings / Renovation RenoBuild Algarve
The peach hued room with the arched door and stone fireplace has a wonderful European countryside vibe. It also brings in a hint of vibrant Portuguese colours with the help of the orange tiles. The charming vibe of this room brings alive the days gone by!

A Modern Touch in the Kitchen

Interior Remodellings / Renovation RenoBuild Algarve
The large kitchen is filled with a modern and practical aura that sets it apart from the rest of the home. Glass cabinets on top and glossy white cupboards and drawers below make way for plenty of storage and easy access during the cooking. The open layout can also be cordoned off for privacy thanks to the sliding doors sitting on the side. The dark hardwood floor and the black counter tops in granite make this a stylish space.

Texture and Colour in the Bedroom

Interior Remodellings / RenovationInterior Remodellings / Renovation RenoBuild Algarve
The bedroom is a like a playground where colour and texture come to play. These two elements come together seamlessly for a trendy look. The textured wall in mustard gold plays host to the bluish grey bed and the muted almost faded hues on the bedding. This gives it all a comforting and mesmerising feel.

Blue Patrol on the Terrace

Interior Remodellings / Renovation RenoBuild Algarve
The terrace is replete with blue in subtle lines to offer an art deco edge which is apparent in the rest of the house as well. The blue shutters on the cream-hued walls and the light blue beams that go across the ceiling of the terrace make this a bright yet simple space which is idyllic as well. This home brings in a charming, art deco feel that hinges on the subtle use of color that bursts across the home with a vibrant quality.

Checkout homify 360º: A luxury home in Portugal for fantastic country home inspiration!.

Before and After: A home goes from rags to riches!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


