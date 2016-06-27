A family home with a cheerful personality!

We are busy taking in the sights at Portimao, a bustling town and tourist attraction in Portugal. This beautiful beach side town offers a vibrant cultural scene that reflects in the pretty homes dotting its skyline. This next home is one that had us doing cartwheels of joy thanks to the amazingly vibrant design which is soothing in its rendition. The creative painters at Renobuild Algrave have done a fabulous job with this home, and we invite you to walk in and have a look!