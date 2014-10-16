Getting back to nature

Mother nature has a powerful effect on every one of us, whether we are aware of it or not. It is only human nature to long for the outdoors, to spend time in the countryside or by the beach and be brought back down to earth. Such busy schedules and living in large urban environments do not always allow us to get back in touch with nature, spending time away from the city, away from the noise, pollution and daily stresses that come with life. As far away as your next holiday may seem, or next opportunity to spend time amongst lush greens or deep blues, it is quite easy to bring this same feeling into your home. With the addition of more green in your home, more timber, extra indoor or outdoor plants, or some simple nature-themed decorations, you can feel like you are never too far away from the natural environment. Check out these few solutions from our Indian experts to help you stay grounded and connected to mother nature.