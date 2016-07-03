A Dream home in Mumbai full of charm!

This bedroom suite is a luxurious affair thanks to the design elements that complement the simple décor. The olive green drapes and the wallpaper do a stylish dance of sorts as the padded wall in cream behind the headboard makes it all come alive. The wooden alcoves are oh so slim and very trendy as they merge into the night stands for a chic effect. The contoured bench for the entertainment centre rounds up the luxury quotient here.

In Conclusion

This home and its various corners are all about the subtle magic of urban design which has a distinct hint of patterns to lift the overall look.

You may also want to take a look at A fantastic apartment in Mumbai