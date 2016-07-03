Your browser is out-of-date.

A Dream home in Mumbai full of charm!

Justwords Justwords
PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT, HK ARCHITECTS HK ARCHITECTS Modern living room
We invite you to join us as we turn vagabonds in Mumbai, in search of beautiful homes that can whet our design appetite! This city is full of surprises around its various corners thanks to its uber vibrant vibe, and we are utterly charmed. One such design surprise met us in the form of a home designed within the stylish and luxurious Piroze Palace. Designed by HK Architects in Mumbai, this home gets full marks for imbibing a practical, urban style that is on trend and solid. Come and take a look with us!

The Simple Dining Room

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT, HK ARCHITECTS HK ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
HK ARCHITECTS

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT

HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS

Surrounded by stylish vistas with storage tucked away and splendid lighting to light the way, the dining room sits at the far end of the hall with a simple wooden and white dining table. The same drapes line the expansive glass windows here too and offer an interesting touch to the simple canvas at play.

The Monochrome Living Room

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT, HK ARCHITECTS HK ARCHITECTS Modern living room
HK ARCHITECTS

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT

HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS

The living room brings in a monochrome effect that is sleek and unique with the pairing of curves on the drapes to contrast the otherwise linear design. The red and orange hues of the cloud like the artwork on the main wall make the place come alive with a heady glow. The gleaming marble floor and towering glass windows create a luxurious vibe.

Practical Touches

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT, HK ARCHITECTS HK ARCHITECTS Modern living room
HK ARCHITECTS

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT

HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS

The home is replete with practical touches that create the space for storing essentials and belongings in a stylish manner. The simple sideboard gets panels in blue and grey for a style turn as a shelf overhead holds pretty artefacts. Panels of wood on the wall nearby and the strips of lighting above create a wonderful visual setting here.

Colour Play in the Kitchen

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT, HK ARCHITECTS HK ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
HK ARCHITECTS

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT

HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS

The kitchen is done up with a white canvas that brings on shades like green and red for a distinct and cheery look. The simple lines have helped in keeping things sophisticated as the black granite counter tops add the final flourish.

Patterned Goodness in the Bedroom

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT, HK ARCHITECTS HK ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
HK ARCHITECTS

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT

HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS

The bedroom speaks to you with its varied patterns starting from the cream-hued drapes bearing the pastel doodles to the black fan pattern on the white pillows. A muted mustard quilt on the white and wooden bed completes the look.

A Luxurious Suite

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT, HK ARCHITECTS HK ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
HK ARCHITECTS

PIROZE PALACE SAMPLE FLAT

HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS
HK ARCHITECTS

This bedroom suite is a luxurious affair thanks to the design elements that complement the simple décor. The olive green drapes and the wallpaper do a stylish dance of sorts as the padded wall in cream behind the headboard makes it all come alive. The wooden alcoves are oh so slim and very trendy as they merge into the night stands for a chic effect. The contoured bench for the entertainment centre rounds up the luxury quotient here.

In Conclusion

This home and its various corners are all about the subtle magic of urban design which has a distinct hint of patterns to lift the overall look.

You may also want to take a look at A fantastic apartment in Mumbai

Before and after: an aging home gets a facelift
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


