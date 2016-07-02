A small home full of charm and style!

This bathroom will make you feel like you are in a camp, in the midst of a charming jungle. The all wooden space has a raw appeal with the grain exposed for an au natural look. The modern white sink and black counter top make a trendy statement.

In Conclusion

This home hides many countryside delights in its lofty quarters. Somehow, the designers have managed to harness the largess of the space to create a cosy look which makes it highly appealing as well.

