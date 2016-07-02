A small home full of charm and style!

Catalonia in Spain is known for its renowned theatrical scene and artistic landscape. This province houses the town of Olesa De Montserrat, a charming town with so much to see in terms of bustling town squares and lofty hillsides. We welcome you here today into a home that may look like your typical urban fare from the outside but conceals myriad countryside delights within. The home builders at HouseHabitat have created a log cabin with high design values with this home called the Begues and we urge to take a peek with us!
The dining room has an eclectic, retro vibe that is set off thanks to the egg-shaped chairs with their chrome legs and the slim wooden plank for the farmhouse style table. Nearby, a bookshelf stands, waiting for your attention as you decide to get into the holiday mood with some leisurely reading. The kitchen on one side is a wooden and white affair with the same wooden beams lining the ceiling here too.
The typical column like façade rises into the blue sky and beckons you to come closer for a look. The wooden beams form an open gazebo for the sit out outside. The wooden canopies above each window leave a trail of memorable design touches.
The first impression of the living room is a soothing one. The robust brown couches find the perfect partner in the stone wall bearing the classic fireplace and the solid wooden beams lined above. The hall has been segregated from the rest of the home thanks to this stone wall.
The otherwise soothing setting enjoys a slightly dramatic twist thanks to this classic fireplace in heavy black metal with the exposed chimney reminding one of the post-war times. The grill nearby waits to be unfurled for some comforting winter evenings spent in the warm company of this fireplace.
This bedroom is a vision in simplicity thanks to the solid wooden wall and the slight slant of the rooftop which gives it a cosy feel. The folding night stands with the trays have a charming effect as plenty of natural light streams in through the windows on the facing wall.
This bathroom will make you feel like you are in a camp, in the midst of a charming jungle. The all wooden space has a raw appeal with the grain exposed for an au natural look. The modern white sink and black counter top make a trendy statement.
In Conclusion
This home hides many countryside delights in its lofty quarters. Somehow, the designers have managed to harness the largess of the space to create a cosy look which makes it highly appealing as well.
You may also like to read about A luxurious and cosy country house in Spain