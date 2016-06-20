A Magical family home with luxurious appeal!

Bialystok in Poland has enthralled us, thanks to its culture capital status with art, music, fashion and design rubbing shoulders. We invite you to join us here to view a home which speaks of the profoundly global effect that this town now enjoys. Designed by Buiro Projektowe MTMStyle, a group of architects here, this home called Decyma 6 has a strong Mediterranean flavour that will take you to the beachy environs of the South of France! Come and join us on this tour to know more!
The façade is a subtle Mediterranean affair that enjoys a luxurious flourish thanks to the expansive dimensions that it occupies. The driveway is a gravelly affair set to a design tune that makes for a classic look. Nearby, lawns and shrubs in their well-manicured quarters line the property.
The woven recliners sit pretty by the pool and one can instantly conjure up an image of a chilled beverage and a book. The large trees nearby create a shaded nook as the glistening ripples on the water in the pool nearby look inviting. From this angle, the deck of the home is visible as are the open corridors lined by large glass windows and doors.
The grounds surrounding the home are green and have a lush appeal that is also well tamed. The green lawns are ideal for summer parties in the open to enjoy the beautiful European countryside. Also, the home presents a beautiful perspective, giving one a small glimpse of how the internal spaces of the home are organised.
This deck on one side of the home is a charming spot to enjoy a Sunday brunch or to simply laze around on breezy afternoons. The wooden and rattan furniture creates a lightweight look when placed on the neat wooden deck. Stone trimmings and planters nearby accommodate exotic plants and shrubbery.
The pool is a simple one that fits well into the backyard even as it leaves enough space for outdoor furniture and avenues for lounging around. The pristine blue waters make this an inviting place and you are immediately tempted to take a dip to cool off!
This home is surrounded by open corridors that make for shaded corners as you walk around. The typical Mediterranean style of architecture is apparent here with the use of exposed tubes below the eaves of the roof tops and the terracotta shingles that create a summery look. The white walls are the perfect canvas for the solid wooden doors and windows that line the surface of the façade.
In Conclusion
This Mediterranean home has a luxurious flavor thanks to the expansive grounds and the use of various sit outs that tempt you to stop and smell the roses!