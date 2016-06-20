A Magical family home with luxurious appeal!

This home is surrounded by open corridors that make for shaded corners as you walk around. The typical Mediterranean style of architecture is apparent here with the use of exposed tubes below the eaves of the roof tops and the terracotta shingles that create a summery look. The white walls are the perfect canvas for the solid wooden doors and windows that line the surface of the façade.

In Conclusion

This Mediterranean home has a luxurious flavor thanks to the expansive grounds and the use of various sit outs that tempt you to stop and smell the roses!