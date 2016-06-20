Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Bad Home Habits And How To Overcome Them!

Bedroom
Keeping a home neat and clean is no easy task.Some people do it naturally while it’s a struggle for others. Our habits are so deeply ingrained that it is difficult to shake them off. However, making a conscious effort can help anyone can get rid of bad habits.

Here are some tips to help you shake off common bad habits that prevent your house from looking its best. Follow them, and you’ll soon have a perfect, show-quality home.

Postponing the problem

Never put off until tomorrow what you can do today! Don’t postpone repairing a leaking faucet or water seepage in the terrace tiles. Besides helping your home get back to normal quickly, think of the monetary benefits. Getting problems fixed sooner by your architect or contractor is always cheaper than waiting for things to get severe.

Finding Temporary Solutions

Organize storage in every room so that there’s a suitable place for everything, whether it’s laundry or garbage. Dumping your clothes in the bath tub is a quick fix for putting them out of the way but imagine the mess a visitor encounters when he uses the bathroom!

Reminder Overload

Refrigerators are for cooling! They aren’t reminder boards. Fridge magnets on the door as a reminder of travel destinations you have visited is acceptable, but sticky notes with shopping lists and reminders of meetings or birthdays do nothing for the aesthetics of the kitchen. If you can’t live without notes, at least use a magnetic board that you can wipe clean.

Clutter collection

Avoid clutter at all costs. Kitchen counters are great clutter gatherers but bear in mind that having things on them makes it that much harder for daily cleaning. Spring clean regularly to get rid of stuff that you haven’t used in a long time and are unlikely to utilize ever again. If you still have clutter on the counters, get racks or cupboards to store them, so that the counters are clutter-free.

Lived-in Look

As much as you might have convinced yourself that you like the lived-in look with things not kept perfect, remember that moms are always right when they ask you to clear up after yourself and make the bed. There’s no point in renovating or getting beautiful linen if you can’t show it off well.

Stagnant Water

Besides making a water body look like an eye sore stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. To keep your family healthy, don’t let water collect and stagnate. If you aren’t using the swimming pool or running its filter regularly, drain it out until it’s ready to be used again. In your terrace or garden, ensure that planter trays are drained daily.

Exposed Garbage

Remember that in India, tropical diseases can spread like wildfire, and most often their source is exposed garbage. In your kitchen, get covered waste bins. They will help keep the lid on unpleasant odours besides making it difficult for flies and other insects to feed on the waste. 

So, which of these bad habits are you guilty of? Even if you have a few, don’t worry! Practising good habits for at least 15-20 days will make it a part of your daily routine, helping you bid them goodbye. Read this ideabook for more tips.

A Home goes from disastrous to luxurious!
Do you have bad home habits that you can't shake off? Comment below to see if we can help you with tips and suggestions.


