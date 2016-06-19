10 Glamorous Bathroom Designs in Black, White and Gold

The combination of black and white creates elegant bathrooms that can be either classic or contemporary depending on the accessories used. Add to this a touch of glamorous gold and it completely transforms into an opulent space fit for modern-day Royals.

Whether it is a small powder room or a huge bathroom in a mansion, black, white and gold bathrooms rule! We’ve selected 10 glamorous bathrooms in these colours to inspire you to create a bit of luxury in your home.