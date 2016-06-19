Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Glamorous Bathroom Designs in Black, White and Gold

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

The combination of black and white creates elegant bathrooms that can be either classic or contemporary depending on the accessories used. Add to this a touch of glamorous gold and it completely transforms into an opulent space fit for modern-day Royals.

Whether it is a small powder room or a huge bathroom in a mansion, black, white and gold bathrooms rule! We’ve selected 10 glamorous bathrooms in these colours to inspire you to create a bit of luxury in your home.

Greek Temple

BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bathroom
TOPOS+PARTNERS

BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT

TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS

Step inside this classic white marble bathroom and you will feel like you are a Greek Goddess (or God)! Semi-circular steps, a plush sunken bath, gorgeous filigree framed wall mirrors and white and gold pillars make this a dreamy space that you might never want to leave!

Royal Bath

NEMI VILLA, INNERSPACE INNERSPACE Modern bathroom
INNERSPACE

NEMI VILLA

INNERSPACE
INNERSPACE
INNERSPACE

In this Indore villa, the black and white marble attached bathroom of the master bedroom is luxuriously large. The sunken tub in the middle adds to its opulence, while a few gold accessories such as floor standing vases and a golden tee-light holder make it classy without being over the top.

Shimmering Beauty

Bathroom homify Minimalist bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Gold can also work on bathroom walls without making the room seem too garish. The muted gold tiles in this bathroom are a picture of quiet sophistication. They serve as an elegant backdrop to the large white tub. Place shimmering candle light to reflect on the tiles and cast a magical glow in the room.

Sculpted Sensation

Bathroom The White Room Modern bathroom Ceramic Black Building,Interior design,House,Flooring,Floor,Plumbing fixture,Art,Tints and shades,Ceiling,Glass
The White Room

Bathroom

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

Art meets opulence in this stunning bathroom designed by The White Room with free-flowing walls covered with black chip mosaic. Gold sanitary fittings lend a brilliant contrast, while white ceiling panels break the monotony of black and brighten up the room.

Ornamental Splendour

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Classic style bathroom
De Panache —Interior Architects

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in)

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

Beige stone tiles with an ornate central border tile give this medium-sized bathroom a sense of largeness. The minimalist white basin, tub and water closet add to the elegance, while the highlight is the gold and diamante chandeliers that resemble glamorous earrings.

Simply Sophisticated

Abhiskhek's Appartment, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern bathroom
P &amp; D Associates

Abhiskhek's Appartment

P & D Associates
P &amp; D Associates
P & D Associates

A gold-framed octagonal mirror is all it takes to add an element of luxury to a bathroom. Set against the black panel, it catches your eye as soon as you enter the room. The table top basin completes the simple yet sophisticated look.


Amazing Art Deco

BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bathroom
TOPOS+PARTNERS

BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT

TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS

Starting with the counter-top basin built into a beautiful art-deco style chest of drawers, this bathroom is amazingly unique. Gold motifs on the wall paper behind the mirror and matching gold sanitary fittings and décor accessories lend an unmatched elegance.

Bronze Beauty

Bridal Room, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Eclectic style bathroom
SDA designs

Bridal Room, Mumbai.

SDA designs
SDA designs
SDA designs

The bronze counter-top basin coordinated with décor and accessories such as a soap dispenser, tea-light holders and decorative vase add muted richness to this bathroom. The cool white walls and fixtures present a soothing backdrop.

Palatial Plushness

BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bathroom
TOPOS+PARTNERS

BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT

TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS

This large bathroom has wall-to-wall countertops with carefully planned storage shelves that maximize the use of the space. Add to this the richness of the gold chandelier, gold-framed paintings, ‘his and hers’ basins and the full-size tub, and the overall feel is palatial.

Queens Chamber

BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bathroom
TOPOS+PARTNERS

BATHROOMS FOR PRIVATE CLIENT

TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS

This bathroom is spacious enough to be a queen’s bathing chamber. From the matching gold décor and accessories such as the sheer curtains, picture frames and fittings to the sunken bath tub with perfectly matching recessed lighting overhead, the theme is regal.

Have you found your perfect glamorous bathroom from these options? See this ideabook for more designs for smaller bathrooms.

Everything in a stylish 65sqm home!
Which of these luxurious gold bathrooms is your favourite? Comment below to let us know.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks