10 Glamorous Bathroom Designs in Black, White and Gold

The combination of black and white creates elegant bathrooms that can be either classic or contemporary depending on the accessories used. Add to this a touch of glamorous gold and it completely transforms into an opulent space fit for modern-day Royals.
Whether it is a small powder room or a huge bathroom in a mansion, black, white and gold bathrooms rule! We’ve selected 10 glamorous bathrooms in these colours to inspire you to create a bit of luxury in your home.
Step inside this classic white marble bathroom and you will feel like you are a Greek Goddess (or God)! Semi-circular steps, a plush sunken bath, gorgeous filigree framed wall mirrors and white and gold pillars make this a dreamy space that you might never want to leave!
In this Indore villa, the black and white marble attached bathroom of the master bedroom is luxuriously large. The sunken tub in the middle adds to its opulence, while a few gold accessories such as floor standing vases and a golden tee-light holder make it classy without being over the top.
Gold can also work on bathroom walls without making the room seem too garish. The muted gold tiles in this bathroom are a picture of quiet sophistication. They serve as an elegant backdrop to the large white tub. Place shimmering candle light to reflect on the tiles and cast a magical glow in the room.
Art meets opulence in this stunning bathroom designed by The White Room with free-flowing walls covered with black chip mosaic. Gold sanitary fittings lend a brilliant contrast, while white ceiling panels break the monotony of black and brighten up the room.
Beige stone tiles with an ornate central border tile give this medium-sized bathroom a sense of largeness. The minimalist white basin, tub and water closet add to the elegance, while the highlight is the gold and diamante chandeliers that resemble glamorous earrings.
A gold-framed octagonal mirror is all it takes to add an element of luxury to a bathroom. Set against the black panel, it catches your eye as soon as you enter the room. The table top basin completes the simple yet sophisticated look.
Starting with the counter-top basin built into a beautiful art-deco style chest of drawers, this bathroom is amazingly unique. Gold motifs on the wall paper behind the mirror and matching gold sanitary fittings and décor accessories lend an unmatched elegance.
The bronze counter-top basin coordinated with décor and accessories such as a soap dispenser, tea-light holders and decorative vase add muted richness to this bathroom. The cool white walls and fixtures present a soothing backdrop.
This large bathroom has wall-to-wall countertops with carefully planned storage shelves that maximize the use of the space. Add to this the richness of the gold chandelier, gold-framed paintings, ‘his and hers’ basins and the full-size tub, and the overall feel is palatial.
This bathroom is spacious enough to be a queen’s bathing chamber. From the matching gold décor and accessories such as the sheer curtains, picture frames and fittings to the sunken bath tub with perfectly matching recessed lighting overhead, the theme is regal.
