8 Unbelievable kitchen islands that will make you go CRAZY!

Sheetal Bhandari Sheetal Bhandari
Natursteinküche, werkhaus werkhaus
Modern kitchen islands were not seen too often in Indian homes until recently. We're sure you have drooled over those sleek modular kitchens in magazines, complete with beautiful kitchen islands and shiny countertops. It's a shame when there isn't enough space for an island like that but who says, it needs to be a certain shape or a certain size? Here are some kitchen islands that will inspire you to have one in your kitchen today. Who knows. you may be looking at your new future kitchen here!

Wake up!—It is not a dream

Residential interiors, Dream space Interiors Dream space Interiors Classic style kitchen
Dream space Interiors

Residential interiors

Dream space Interiors
Dream space Interiors
Dream space Interiors

Feeling a bit artistic and colorful? Here is a tiny kitchen island, just enough for a gas top burner while the side counters remain available for other uses. A unique motif theme running all over makes it look so magical and one-of-a-kind. Notice how the designers Unique Space Interiors have managed this in a not so spacious kitchen.

A typical island

White Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen
homify

White Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

An all-white kitchen with sleek fixtures, in-built electric appliances and a minimalistic style is so classy and timeless. A kitchen island that serves as a dining area is perfect for those quick bites and coffee sessions. 

Curves are beautiful

Nixon Gloss Island in Heritage Grey | Sigma 3 Kitchens Sigma 3 Kitchens
Sigma 3 Kitchens

Nixon Gloss Island in Heritage Grey | Sigma 3 Kitchens

Sigma 3 Kitchens
Sigma 3 Kitchens
Sigma 3 Kitchens

Not all kitchen islands need to be square or rectangle. A semi circular or oval one can do wonders for space utilization in smaller kitchens. A glass top attached on a lower level that serves at a dining area just wins us over. Very clever we say!

Bold and the beautiful

Kitchens, Marmi di Carrara Marmi di Carrara
Marmi di Carrara

Kitchens

Marmi di Carrara
Marmi di Carrara
Marmi di Carrara

Want to make the island the spotlight of your kitchen? The use of a contrast surface highlights this huge island in the middle of the kitchen. Add to it this, the audacious design is is sure to catch every person's attention. Loud and understated at the same time.

Colour anyone?

COZINHA GOURMET, Lana Rocha Interiores Lana Rocha Interiores Modern kitchen
Lana Rocha Interiores

Lana Rocha Interiores
Lana Rocha Interiores
Lana Rocha Interiores

A happy vivid color to an otherwise all white kitchen brings out something special about the room. Just a speck of a bright blue  on the island shelves in contrast with the white adds a lot of charm and joy to the kitchen.

It's all about the angles

Mr & Mrs Vernon Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

Mr & Mrs Vernon

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

When homeowners decide that their home should be about art just as much about the practicalities in design, there is a whole new meaning to beauty and elegance. The color theme and the surfaces are all too familiar, but its the humungous kitchen island with an angle that grabs our attention.


Rough it out

Natursteinküche, werkhaus werkhaus
werkhaus

werkhaus
werkhaus
werkhaus

Now this is just wow… .a natural granite with almost no touchups or finishing sits comfortably amidst ultra modern kitchen decor. An organic look that is not everyone's cup of tea, but something that's just beyond the regular. So very unique!

A kitchen monolith

Patinated Silver Metallic Finish Roundhouse
Roundhouse

Patinated Silver Metallic Finish

Roundhouse
Roundhouse
Roundhouse

A huge kitchen island carved out of a stainless steel is pretty overbearing but blends in so beautifully with the grey colour theme in the rest of the kitchen. The metal looks absolutely stunning and brings a real sense of purpose and authority to the room.

Kitchen can be one of the most exciting places to decorate. There are one too many cabinets, storage spaces, racks and shelves. Now that the island has been looked into, here are 10 kitchen decoration ideas you might want to check out. Enjoy!

From CHAOS to BEAUTY – A Family home SHINES like NEW!
Which kitchen island do you want to install in your home? Let us know in the comments below!


