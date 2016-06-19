8 Unbelievable kitchen islands that will make you go CRAZY!

Modern kitchen islands were not seen too often in Indian homes until recently. We're sure you have drooled over those sleek modular kitchens in magazines, complete with beautiful kitchen islands and shiny countertops. It's a shame when there isn't enough space for an island like that but who says, it needs to be a certain shape or a certain size? Here are some kitchen islands that will inspire you to have one in your kitchen today. Who knows. you may be looking at your new future kitchen here!
Feeling a bit artistic and colorful? Here is a tiny kitchen island, just enough for a gas top burner while the side counters remain available for other uses. A unique motif theme running all over makes it look so magical and one-of-a-kind. Notice how the designers Unique Space Interiors have managed this in a not so spacious kitchen.
An all-white kitchen with sleek fixtures, in-built electric appliances and a minimalistic style is so classy and timeless. A kitchen island that serves as a dining area is perfect for those quick bites and coffee sessions.
Not all kitchen islands need to be square or rectangle. A semi circular or oval one can do wonders for space utilization in smaller kitchens. A glass top attached on a lower level that serves at a dining area just wins us over. Very clever we say!
Want to make the island the spotlight of your kitchen? The use of a contrast surface highlights this huge island in the middle of the kitchen. Add to it this, the audacious design is is sure to catch every person's attention. Loud and understated at the same time.
A happy vivid color to an otherwise all white kitchen brings out something special about the room. Just a speck of a bright blue on the island shelves in contrast with the white adds a lot of charm and joy to the kitchen.
When homeowners decide that their home should be about art just as much about the practicalities in design, there is a whole new meaning to beauty and elegance. The color theme and the surfaces are all too familiar, but its the humungous kitchen island with an angle that grabs our attention.
Now this is just wow… .a natural granite with almost no touchups or finishing sits comfortably amidst ultra modern kitchen decor. An organic look that is not everyone's cup of tea, but something that's just beyond the regular. So very unique!
A huge kitchen island carved out of a stainless steel is pretty overbearing but blends in so beautifully with the grey colour theme in the rest of the kitchen. The metal looks absolutely stunning and brings a real sense of purpose and authority to the room.
