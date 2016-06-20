Join us on this before and after tour today to see how a home goes from disastrous to luxurious! Although it escapes us why anyone would let their apartment go to ruins, it seems to be a regular occurrence, or we wouldn't have renovation projects to show you everyday. The experts that worked on this house, Design Mellow, have transformed a neglected house in disastrous conditions to a luxurious abode with full comfort and style. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Let's check out this dramatic home transformation shall we?
Overall, this space can be described with just one word—sad. Well, maybe two—very sad. The pistachio patterned wallpaper, obtrusive light fixture, laminate floor and general neglected state is just disastrous.
Thankfully, it's not the worst living room we have seen so far. There's still plenty of space for potential, but it seems to be overshadowed by neglect and bad taste. Next, let's see how our experts have transformed this space.
We can hardly believe that this is the same place that we saw in the first picture! It's not a dream though, this transformation is very real albeit magical. One of the first things we noticed is that the awful obtrusive lighting that was taking center stage before has been replaced with soft lighting. This gives the space a relaxed atmosphere that is calming and serene. Also the wooden parquet flooring has added a touch of luxuriousness to the living room, while an entertainment system mounted on the wall helps to make the most of the limited floor space.
Before the renovation, this space was an eyesore. The awful false ceiling together with the uncoordinated wallpapers and outdated furnishings and decorations made us want to run away and hide. It's definitely time for a change. Let's see how this space has been transformed next.
After the remodeling, we find this suave looking cosy bedroom in subtle colours. The horrible wallpapers have been stripped away and a brand new look graces this space with elegance and charm. Wooden parquet in the bedroom adds to cohesiveness of the home and gives the room a natural feel. The comfy bed is super inviting and also makes space for integrated storage.
For more inspiration, check out some bedroom designs here on homify.
The design and layout of this kitchen makes us want to pull our hair and scream! Why would you place so many cabinets in such a small space?! To add to it, the cabinets aren't even all the same design, making the kitchen look busy and overcrowded. Let's see how this kitchen has changed next.
Finally there's some breathing room in the kitchen! As you can see, the top cabinets have been removed, clearing up space and making the kitchen feel more spacious. The wooden flooring has also been removed and replaced with bright white tiles, making the kitchen seem larger.
We hope you've been inspired by this home renovation project. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at a modern Punjabi family home that has it all.