A Home goes from disastrous to luxurious!

Overall, this space can be described with just one word—sad. Well, maybe two—very sad. The pistachio patterned wallpaper, obtrusive light fixture, laminate floor and general neglected state is just disastrous.

Thankfully, it's not the worst living room we have seen so far. There's still plenty of space for potential, but it seems to be overshadowed by neglect and bad taste. Next, let's see how our experts have transformed this space.